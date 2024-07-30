Giants WR Malik Nabers's Future Numeric Identity To Be Determined
New York Giants fans who are itching to find out what jersey number first-round draft pick Malik Nabers will wear this season will have to wait until training camp ends.
That’s when numbers that are currently in use will become available, leaving the rookie to get a number he feels comfortable with. But one number he won’t be pursuing is No.9, currently worn by kicker Graham Gano.
Gano, via his X account, revealed that Nabers hasn’t wanted No. 9 since he set foot on Giants property, contrary to popular belief. But if Nabers had wanted No. 9, Gano, calling himself “a man of the people,” might have accommodated, noting that he didn’t want to give up No. 5, but he did for outside linebacker KAyvon Thibodeaux.
NAbers wore No. 8 at LSU, but quarterback Daniel Jones currently wears No. 17 at Duke (the sum of the two digits equals eight).
And it’s rare that a starting quarterback switches out his jersey number with another player, so fans will just have to wait and see what Nabers ends up selecting from what becomes available.
