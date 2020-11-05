SI.com
Golden Tate Returns to Giants Practice

Patricia Traina

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was back on the practice field Thursday, one day after meeting with head coach Joe Judge to air out any feeling stemming from Tate’s perception of his deployment in the Giants offense.

But it was far from “business as usual” for the 32-year-old Tate, at least on his first day back at work since his meeting with Judge to clear the air.

According to the Daily News, during the part of practice open to the media, the veteran receiver practiced with the scout team.

Tate, who was inactive for the first game of the season, has seen his pass targets decrease from 46.5 per game over Weeks 2-5 to 33.6 over the last three weeks.

Along with the decrease in snap counts, Tate, who was targeted 23 times in Weeks 2-5, has only been targeted six times over the last three games.

That decrease in his snaps resulted in the receiver reading a boiling point. On Monday, he let some frustrations about his decreasing role bubble over when he waved his arms frantically after quarterback Daniel Jones went in another direction and then ended up screaming into a camera, “Throw me the ball!”

Tate’s plight was further magnified by his wife’s now-deleted rant on social media, in which she questioned the Giants' decision on not getting her husband more involved.

Judge, who declined to get into specifics about his meeting with Tate, made it clear on Wednesday that he wouldn’t tolerate “me first” attitudes from anyone, player or coach, on his watch.

“It has to be team first for everyone in this building," Judge said Wednesday. "I’m not going to tolerate and put up with any kind of selfish behavior from anybody, coach or player; it’s not going to happen.”

Judge, who believes in a degree of transparency with his players so that they’re not left wondering why someone is present for that day’s work, said that his challenge is to be consistent with the message he delivers to the team, regardless of who’s involved.

“I’m conscious that my decisions will always be looked at throughout the building and for every decision I make,” he said.

“The biggest thing I have to do is be consistent in the decisions I make based on the circumstances involved. I have a philosophy, we have team rules that are clearly laid out to our players. There is not a lot of gray area in anything we do as a program. It’s what it is.” 

