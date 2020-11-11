SI.com
Giants Kicker Graham Gano Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patricia Traina

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week winner for games ending in Week 9.

Gano, in his first season with the Giants, kicked three field goals of 38, 48, and 42 yards and sent three of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Gano's three-field goal performance was the fourth time this year, and the 40th time in his 11-year career he accomplished that feat.

Gano has been Mr. Automatic for the Giants, delivering some fine, stress-free kicking. He's missed just one of his 20 field goal attempts, a 57-yarder in Week 2, and he's been perfect on his PAT tries.

Gano's 70 points ties him with Rodrigo Blankenship of the Colts for 11th in scoring among kickers.

Not bad for a kicker who missed the entire 2019 season to have knee surgery to repair an issue that hampered him the previous year while with the Carolina Panthers. 

