“Hard Knocks” Finale Reveals Minor Drama Regarding Giants Second-round Pick
The series finale of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants spent the majority of the episode on the three-day draft process.
And perhaps the biggest reveal of the finale, though one that came as no surprise to anyone who has followed the team’s offseason rebuild, was that Schoen had his eye on drafting a cornerback in the second round, one of Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama and Kamari Lassiter of Georgia.
Unfortunately for Schoen and the Giants, there was a run on cornerbacks before they were next on the clock after selecting receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall.
Schoen, who might have been able to get one of the corners he desired had he traded up in the round from spot No. 15 (47th overall)--a move he figured would necessitate giving up his fourth-round pick which he later turned into tight en Theo Johnson–decided to stay put and not give up any picks that were otherwise needed to rebuild a roster with many holes.
The Giants instead went with safety Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota, touted as the best safety in the draft class and an option viewed as a potential replacement for Xavier McKinney, whom the Giants lost in free agency.
McKinstry went to the Saints at No. 41 and Lassiter to the Texans one pick later. The Giants originally had two picks in the second round, No. 39 and No. 47, but they sent No. 39 to the Panthers in the Brian Burns trade.
Eventually the Giants did get their cornerback in Kentuky’s Andru Phillips, chosen in the third round. Phillips, though, is a slot cornerback who, although will play a role on defense, doesn’t quite solve the conundrum of who replaces Adoree’ Jackson opposite of Deonte Banks on the perimeter.
The other highlight from the series finale included the Giants holding their collective breath in the first round, where they were hoping to have a chance at receiver Malik Nabers but worried that the Chargers might grab him one spot before the Giants were on the clock.
Interestingly, Schoen didn’t send the card with Nabers into the commissioner right away, instead waiting to see if he might get some phone calls. Both the Colts, who were slotted 15 and the Jets, originally at No. 10, made inquiries.
However, Schoen wasn’t interested in moving down, perhaps out of concern that he might miss out on Nabers, who of course went to the Giants and who thus far has been lighting things up in training camp..