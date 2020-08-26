SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

How Dion Lewis and Saquon Barkley Complement Each Other

Jackson Thompson

The length of Saquon Barkley's career matters deeply to the Giants. It means even more to general manager Dave Gettleman specifically.

When Gettleman drafted Barkley with the second-overall pick in 2018, the selection was about more than just getting the best player available. Gettleman famously stated that he would need to envision a player putting on a gold jacket to be worth drafting that high.

Gettleman envisioned that Barkley, with his talent level, was certainly capable of having a Hall-of-Fame career for the Giants. But Gettleman's vision can only come to fruition if Barkley defies the shortening career lengths of NFL running backs.

According to a study done in September 2019, the average career length of a running back is only 2.57 years, the lowest of any NFL position.

Barkley is entering year three, is already ahead of the game, and would like to stay there.

That might have been why Gettleman signed 29-year-old running back Dion Lewis this offseason to a one-year $1.5 million deal. Lewis has already managed to stay in the NFL for a longer-than-average span for his position as he approaches his ninth season.

As a former fifth-round draft pick in 2011, Lewis has achieved this career length without the elite talent or physical attributes that Barkley possesses.

"[Barkley] definitely respects the fact that I'm a veteran and I've been around a long time," Lewis said during a video press conference. He's asking questions about what he thinks he can do better, just seeing how I've stayed around long and just trying to pick up some of the habits I have.

"I don’t look at myself as losing a step. I work really hard in the offseason and try to keep up with the young guys."

Lewis' habits have helped his body hold up through conditions his position endures. If Barkley can replicate those habits, he could stay productive for the Giants well into his 30s, as running backs like Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore, and LeSean McCoy have.

However, the exchange of knowledge between Barkley and Lewis is not one-sided.

"[Barkley] can teach me a lot," Lewis said. "How he sees certain run reads and just try to incorporate that into my game. Obviously I'm not the player he is but just picking his brain and seeing what he sees on certain plays and he does the same with me."

Lewis is set to see plenty of opportunities to apply Barkley's input on the field in 2020. While Barkley will see the lion share of the rushes, new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett should be wary of overusing Barkley in his third year, especially since Barkley is coming off an ankle injury.

Lewis, who excels in pass pro, an area not considered a Barkley strength, has plenty left in the tank to give Barkley some relief as the Giants' reserve running back.

If Lewis can apply Barkley's knowledge on reads and running style, that exchange could help extend both of their careers while ensuring the Giants' rushing offense stays productive.

Lewis would give Barkley time snaps off to physically regroup on the sideline without being overworked. Meanwhile, Barkley's advice can help Lewis adjust his game to make the most of his carries, and prove he still has plenty left in the tank to play beyond 2020.

"We’re trying to make each other better," Lewis said. "At the same time, competing. Building that camaraderie in the group. We know it’s going to take all of us to help the team win during the season. Definitely like what we have."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Cowboys not planning to sign safety Earl Thomas

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Day at Camp: Judge Contemplates Letting Jones Take Some Lumps

The NFL quarterback is a sacred cow, so much that whenever they’re on the practice field, they wear the red jersey, which means “Do not touch.” But that could be changing Friday night for starter Daniel Jones.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Sign CB Brandon Williams | Report

Williams was a college running back who will likely compete to provide depth on special teams.

Patricia Traina

Thomas McGaughey is Cooking Up Some Giants Gumbo on Special Teams

The Giants special teams coordinator will have a mixture of veterans and youth as he looks to build the right units each week to help the Giants win the field position battle.

Jackson Thompson

Jason Garrett Offers Clues About Giants Offensive Philosophies

More screens, RPOs, and vertical concepts? These are all possibilities for the Giants new offense under offensive coordinator Jason Garrett as he prepares to lead the Giants offense back to respectability this year.

Patricia Traina

Giants Optimistic About Unlocking Leonard Williams' Potential

The Giants need Leonard Williams to finally take that long-awaited step forward as a pass rusher. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer is going to do all he can to make sure that happens this year.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. NFC West | The Best Division in Football?

How do the Giants stack up against a loaded NFC West in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Evan Engram Aspires to Join League's Elite Tight Ends

Evan Engram has seen Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and George Kittle of the 49ers earn big paydays. He aspires to do the same.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants 2020 Season Preview

The expectations are modest at best for a Giants team with a new coaching staff and more than half of their current roster 25 years old and under. How will it all turn out for the Giants in 2020?

Patricia Traina

Ryan Connelly: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Second-year inside linebacker Ryan Connelly was on his way to an impressive rookie season when it was tragically cut short by a torn ACL. But if he's fully recovered--and based on the eye test he appears to be--there's a lot he can bring to the Giants defense.

Nick Falato