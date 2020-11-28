SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

How Joe Judge is Teaching His Players About the Franchise's History

Jackson Thompson

NFL players come and go in team locker rooms, but before the current members of the Giants eventually leave the team's locker room for good, Giants head coach Joe Judge wants them to understand and appreciate the franchise's history as shaped by Hall of Fame, All-Pro, and Pro Bowl players who have been recognized by the team for induction into its Ring of Honor.

This week, Judge stepped up efforts to introduce his players to the Giants' rich franchise history when he implemented a program that acknowledges the outstanding contributions made by members of the scout team the week prior.

Those players, as selected by the coaching staff, get the opportunity to pick out any jersey from among the over 40 members of the team's Ring of Honor, whose work ethic and commitment to Giants football made their game day contributions invaluable, and wear it during practice.

The idea came about stemmed from a conversation between Judge and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams. Judge liked the idea, and through a discussion with Abrams, the plan on how to implement it was born.

"It evolved into using the practice players of the week," Judge said. "We had been putting them in different color jerseys to signify what they are. I thought maybe it’s a good idea to put them in some really significant jerseys.

"We have no names on our jerseys, that’s by design. The name that you put on your back, it’s not yours, you have to represent that player in terms of how they played and how they practiced on a daily basis."

The five players chosen to wear the jerseys this week--linebacker Carter Coughlin, defensive tackle David Moa, quarterback Colt McCoy, guard Chad Slade, and defensive back Jarren Wiliams--were acknowledged for their contributions to the team's recent win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Besides the reward element, Judge said he embraced the idea to instill a greater appreciation of the franchise's history among his players.

"When I came to this organization, that’s something I expressed with ownership," Judge said. "They looked at it the same way. To me, the history of this organization is very important.

"It’s very important for all of our players coming in here to understand that this team has been here a lot longer than they have been around. It’s up to us to understand the history of this organization and who has come before us to make this a great place to be."

Judge's Giants are currently a half-game out of first place in the NFC East. With a win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and a loss by the Eagles against the Seahawks, the Giants could find themselves atop of the division for the first time since 2011 and make them the first team in NFL history to start the season 0-5 and make the playoffs.

It would be a fitting entry in the long history of resilient season comebacks in Giants history. Judge's group can look at the organization's last two Super Bowl teams if they need convincing that anything is possible.

The 2007 Giants became just the second Super Bowl champion to start the season 0-2, and the 2011 Giants became the first Super Bowl champion to overcome a four-game losing streak.

Judge wants his players to be able to recognize the Giants legends who, at least before the COVID-19 pandemic, were frequent visitors to the team's headquarters during the week and on game days, not just by their names and faces but also by what they contributed to the organizations' rich history.

"There are pictures and sayings all over the building that reference players who came before, coaches who came before," Judge said. "It’s important that we understand who those players are and why they’re significant. Who those coaches are and why they’re significant.

"It would be absolutely devastating if we ever had a current player run into a guy who’s in the Ring of Honor and not understand who he is or why he’s significant. Those guys have made tremendous contributions. Every one of us is working at this point to do something to make a contribution to this organization long term."

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.  

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why a Giants Win Against the Bengals Would Check Off Several Milestones

If the Giants beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, here is a look at the milestones the win would check off.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Avoiding the Bye Week Blues, Ryan Rising, and More

Notable leftovers from Friday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Grab Bag" Edition

This week’s edition of the mailbag touches upon several different topics, so let’s get right into it.

Patricia Traina

Giants O-Line Adjusting to New Position Coach Dave DeGuglielmo

The Giants O-line spent their first week working with new position coach Dave DeGuglielmo as the unit looks to continue improving.

Patricia Traina

How Xavier McKinney Kept His Focus on His Return from Injured Reserve

The Giants second round draft pick didn't get too down after receiving the devastating news that he had a broken foot. Istead, he stayed locked in and after working hard at his rehab and getting back up to speed with the game, he might soon be ready for his NFL debut.

Patricia Traina

Graham Gano, Xavier McKinney Returns Look Promising

The Giants could be getting some significant reinforcement back from the injured list and the COVID-19 list. Here is the full update as provided by head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals: Opponent Breakdown and Preview

The Giants don't see the Bengals very often, so let's take a look at their personnel, their strengths and their weaknesses on offense and defense.

Patricia Traina

Giants May Have Advantage if Bengals Start Brandon Allen at Quarterback

Backup quarterbacks have given the Giants fits this year, but this week they have a secret weapon if they'll be facing Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, as has been reported will be the case.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

Giants Block Out External Chatter, Focus on Bengals

Forget about the outside noise associated with wining streaks, division standings and favorable odds. Giants head coach Joe Judge wants his team focuses only on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones is Beginning to Meet Greater Expectations

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off of his best two-game stretch in his young NFL career, showing signs that he can indeed be that quarterback the Giants hoped he'd be when they drafted him sixth overall last year.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan