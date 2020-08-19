SI.com
How Lorenzo Carter is Helping Andrew Thomas Prepare for NFL Pass Rushers

Jackson Thompson

Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter had a feeling the first time he saw freshman offensive tackle Andrew Thomas on the University of Georgia's football field.

“I knew from Day 1 when he stepped on campus at Athens that he was going to be at the top, a first-round pick,” Carter said of Thomas during a video press conference.

Carter's gut feeling proved to be accurate, mostly due to the hard work that Thomas put in for the Bulldogs.

But if Carter feels a smidge of pride for having done his part by challenging Thomas each day during practice while they were both in college, that's certainly understandable.

With the two one-time college teammates reunited on the Giants, Carter is again tasked with giving his younger colleague a run for his money on the practice field.

During Tuesday's evening practice, Carter was one of several pass rushers who tried to take the rookie to school, knocking Thomas to the ground with a power move.

"It was a great rep by [Carter]," Thomas said during a video press conference. "It's the next play mentality so I got to come back and do my best to win the next rep."

Carter is confident that his new teammate will be winning a lot more reps than he'll lose.

"It’s nothing new. It’s the same thing he did as a freshman in college. He’s learned, grew, and matured," Carter said.

"As a rookie, he came in that far advanced too. I know I have to bring it to Andrew because like I said, he’s ready. I have to make sure he’s ready for game one."

And if Thomas or anyone for that matter expects his fellow Bulldog alumnus to take it easy on him in practice, well forget about that.

"Of course not," Carter said, letting out a chuckle when he was asked if he'd give his college teammate a break.

"I think it’s been a big emphasis that the way we practice and the physicality we play with in practice is going to be big because there are no preseason games. Whatever we do now, whatever foundations we set, is what’s going to show up on gameday."

Thomas will have to get used to that intensity by Week 1, where come opening night against the Steelers on September 14, he's projected to be the team's starter at left tackle.

But like every other player on the roster, Thomas has been cross-training at multiple positions; in this case, right tackle as well. In getting reps at both tackle spots, he has had a chance to face the Giants' other edge rushers, including Markus Golden, second-year man Oshane Ximines, and Kyler Fackrell.

"Every time the ball snaps, whoever's in front they go hard, that's the mentality that they have," Thomas said of his defensive teammates. "And that's the same mentality we have on the offensive side of the ball."

Giants' offensive line coach Marc Colombo is depending on Carter and the rest of the defense to bring Thomas up to speed. In Week 1 against the Steelers, the rookie is projected to do battle with edge rushers T.J. Watt, the NFL's leading sack artist from last season, and veteran Bud Dupree.

"The type of pass rusher you’re going to see week in and week out; it’s going to be a premier pass rusher," Colombo said last week.

"Being able to study that rusher, know what his moves are, know everything that he’s thinking--those are some of the things that we’ve been working on and some of the things we’ve been talking about."

