SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

How the Giants Are Adjusting for This Week's West Coast Travel

Jackson Thompson

The Giants are set to make their first trip to the west coast this weekend when they visit the Los Angeles Rams, a lengthy six-hour flight that had head coach Joe Judge already thinking ahead as to how he was going to minimize the jetlag that typically accompanies lengthy air travel.

While some East Coast teams might look to fly out to the West Coast on a Friday for a Sunday game, Judge said that his team would keep with their Saturday travel schedule, albeit they'd start it earlier in the day than usual. 

"We're going to get out there early, get our guys in the sunlight a little bit, try and get them in the UV rays which should help them reset their body clocks a little bit," Judge said. 

"We're going to stay on East Coast time as much as we can and then wake up the next morning and we're going to play."

Usually, the Giants team charter leaves for its road trips anywhere from noon onward. This week, a source said the team charter would likely leave around nine in the morning, which would get the Giants to Los Angeles by about noon Pacific time if the flight is on-time.

Then, after the game, which is a 1:05 PST (4:05 EST) kickoff, Judge will keep the team out on the West Coast and have them fly back on Monday around noonish California time, which should get them back to New Jersey by early evening.

"Instead of returning immediately afterward, we're going to stay out, make sure the guys get a good night's sleep," Judge said. "We'll get the film graded that night, watch with the players the next morning, get that all cleaned up.

"We'll give the players a good amount of time between Monday night getting home, and Tuesday is the off-day. We're really looking to avoid some of that jet lag time coming back and trying to keep the players as fresh as possible."

 The Giants have another big trip after their game against the Rams when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.

(Additional reporting by Patricia Traina.)

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Daniel Jones Help Jumpstart the Rushing Game?

The Giants have unlocked a whole new level by taking advantage of Daniel Jones' mobility. But like anything else, there needs to be a balance between asking him to run and pass.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Marc Colombo Loves that the Giants O-line is “Pissed Off”

The Giants offensive line coach vows to keep working his linemen to eradicate the problems that have spilled over to the running game and passing game.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Week 4: Giants Country Editorial Team's Picks for This Week's Games

A look at the Giants Country editorial team's picks for Week 4.

Patricia Traina

Five Concerning Stats the Giants Must Overcome vs. Rams

The Giants are a longshot to win this Sunday against the Rams, but if they're to give themselves any chance whatsoever, these are five statistical areas where they must win the battle.

Jackson Thompson

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

Nick Falato has your weekly fantasy football rundown for Week 4.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Oct. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Dwayne Haskins's aspirations to be a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Giants Thin at Safety

Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love are on the Giants injury report this week and that could be a concern for New York's defensive secondary.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Why the Deliberate Rebuild of the Giants O-line Could Create More Problems

The Giants offensive line rebuild is currently in its third year under Dave Gettleman and it's still not done. Here's why that could be a big problem in the not-too distant future.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

LockedOn Giants: Sunday, Ugly Sunday

We all need a group hug after what the Giants showed during their Week 3 loss to a scaled-down 49ers team.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with safety Earl Thomas remaining on the market where questions regarding the Cowboys interest remain.

Jackson Thompson