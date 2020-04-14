How the Giants Have Adjusted to Working Remotely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, an event that has prompted state governors to mandate social distancing and the shutdown of non-essential businesses where congregating is the norm, the Giants have encountered a few challenges along the way.

But with the NFL pushing forward with free agency, which started on time, and with the draft, which will go on as scheduled starting April 23, the Giants, like other clubs, have had to improvise so that they don't fall behind in their roster rebuilding efforts.

"We’ve done our best to mimic business as usual," said assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, who along with general manager Dave Gettleman was on a conference call Monday with reporters.

"Obviously, it’s not, but without going into details about what technologies we’re using, we’ve tried to mimic how our meetings typically operate, both for the coaches and our scouting meetings right now.

"The fact that it’s all been virtual is the biggest difference. But the dialogue, the conversation, the agenda, the itineraries for the meetings go as always. I don’t think we’ve missed a beat."

But there have been changes made to normal operating procedures governing free agency, the draft, and the off-season program. Here is a look at how the Giants have adjusted for each.

Free Agency

The Giants ended up doling out over a dozen contracts to free agents, many of which had previous ties to members of the new coaching staff.

For Gettleman, the conditions of modern NFL free agency have, in some ways, conditioned him and his front office for the current circumstances.

"There is a little bit of a lean towards people you know in free agency," Gettleman said. "I know back in the day in free agency, you had time to bring a guy in. You could spend a day with him to get to know him. Now we are speed dating, and the decision happens before you can get a guy in the building and before you can get a physical--and that’s even before COVID-19."

Gettleman and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams believe the Giants were at an advantage compared to other NFL teams for the lockdown. Both praised the organization's IT department efforts that have allowed them to emulate all the typical protocol that goes into meeting with and interviewing free agents before signing through video conference calls.

With that change has come some risks. Abrams revealed that none of the Giants free-agent acquisitions have undergone physicals yet due to travel restrictions and the need for the medical community to fight COVID-19.

"Once everything resumes and life is back to normal, and doctor availability and travel restrictions are lifted, we will get those physicals done," Abrams said, adding, " If they do not pass, they will be free agents again."

The Off-season Program

The quarantine has prevented the players from congregating at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center for offseason workouts, which were supposed to start April 6.

Instead, some players have had to improvise workout routines away from the team's facility, while others will be allowed to procure up to $1,500 in workout tools under a new agreement struck between the NFL and NFLPA, which is part of the new virtual off-season program that begins April 20.

The virtual period consists of three consecutive weeks of classroom instruction, workouts, and non-football educational programs using videoconferencing technology.

There will also be an extra voluntary veteran camp available for new coaches, which would take the place of the additional minicamp usually given to teams with new coaching staffs.

The virtual period would end no later than May 15.

But much like the off-season program, this virtual program is voluntary, meaning players can, if they so choose, work out on their own. And that could pose a problem, according to Abrams, should an injury happen.

"The players that are working out on their own run the risk of injury, which isn’t protected because it wouldn’t be considered a football injury," Abrams said.

"Unfortunately, that risk is extended this year because of the inability to have players come in and work at our facility under our supervision."

If club facilities remain closed due to state or federal government mandates, teams will have an option to conduct a mandatory veteran minicamp on a virtual basis.

Those virtual workouts would be limited to two hours of classroom time and two hours of workout time, per multiple reports, with an end date of June 26.

The Draft

The Giants still have the draft to prepare for amid the pandemic, and like free agent negotiations, the quarantine has prevented them from meeting with prospects in person.

It has also canceled most of the college pro days around the country, leaving the scouting team with only combine results and whatever scouting reports they put together during the college football season and all-star games that took place before the combine.

The Draft will be conducted remotely via Microsoft Teams. The NFL will conduct a mock draft rehearsal next week to ensure that any issues in the technology and processes are ironed out ahead of the actual draft scheduled for April 23-25.

As the Giants wrap up their draft preparation, Gettleman and the coaches have been meeting with prospects via video conference calls.

While that's better than nothing, Gettleman noted that conducting these calls means missing out on the chance to read the prospects' personal touchpoints and the ability to interact with others.

"When we would go to workouts, a lot of times the night before, our coach and scout that would be at the pro day would take one, two or three of the players out to dinner and have some conversation that way," Gettleman said.

Despite the challenges, Gettleman is pleased with the direction things are headed.

"We’re moving along. Listen, there are people in a lot worse situations than us. We’re thankful, and we’re moving along," he said, adding, " We’re going to get this right."