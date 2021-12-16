How the Giants Will Address Injury/COVID Ravaged Defensive Secondary

The Giants defensive secondary is significantly short staffed thanks to injuries and COVID-19, but defensive coordinator Patrick Graham does have a few options.

Things have gotten so bad on the Giants defensive secondary, where cornerback Adoree' Jackson joined Aaron Robinson and safety Xavier McKinney in the league's COVID-19 protocol that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham might soon have to place a classified ad for help.

Robinson and Jackson, the latter of whom is dealing with a quad injury, aren't expected to be available Sunday when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys. McKinney still has a chance of playing if he continues to be asymptomatic and tests negatively for the virus. But the loss of Robinson is a big blow to an already thin cornerback group that might not have defensive back Steven Parker (illness) either.

So who's going to play cornerback for the Giants this weekend?

"They’ll be wearing blue helmets, I know that, so we’ll see," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham before Thursday's practice. "It’s a little funky right now."

One guy who should be available is James Bradberry--unless, of course, he tests positive for the virus. Otherwise, Graham and the defensive coaches will be going through the rest of the week with their eyes wide open regarding who might step up and show he can play.

"We’ve got guys," Graham said. "(Defensive Backs Coach) Jerome (Henderson) does a good job of getting those guys ready, so whoever’s out there, no excuses."

One possible option is second-year cornerback Jarren Williams, who has played 48 defensive snaps the last two weeks and will likely be named a COVID-19 replacement.

"I think the one thing about Jarren that stood out to us early on – and I would go back even to last year – one, he can run. Two, he’s physical," said Graham.

"He’s a young player who has improved every time we’ve given him a shot. Those are the main things that stick out to me. In the classroom, a really diligent worker in terms of how he goes about preparing and studying. That’s very encouraging there, but the improvement that happens day-to-day, that’s all you could ask from a young player without having a lot of experience."

J.R. Reed, who has played 56 defensive snaps at safety, is another option to see extended snaps. And so is all-purpose defensive back Julian Love, who is likely going to have a busy day Sunday fulling a variety of roles.

"The benefit of having Julian, aside from being a great person, a good worker and generally a good football player, is the fact that he can play a bunch of different spots and he’s a jack of all trades," said Graham.

"He’s played safety, he’s played corner, he’s played sub linebacker. Really it’s about using practice to kind of figure it out. Kind of got an idea, but you never know what curveball you’re going to be thrown. We’ve got to adjust and luckily, we’ve been trained to do that. I can see some more adjustments coming about."

Whatever they end up doing, the Giants are hoping that there won't be many bumps along the way, especially with the communication.

"It’s definitely a challenge because you’ve got new guys that are going to be out there, so it’s going to be kind of their first experience out there in front of the huge crowd," said Bradberry.

Bradberry has been trying to help out the young players who are auditioning for roles on the defense this week as best as he can.

"I just try to prepare them, try to help them out. We’re giving them tendencies and tips as much as possible, but at the end of the day you’ve just got to go out there and play," he said.

