GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

How the New Playoff Format Would Have Affected the NFC East

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

The NFL will officially adopt a new playoff model for 2021 and beyond, adding one more playoff team from each conference into the fold. While the new playoff format, for the most part, wouldn't have changed that much in the NFC East had it been in existence, there were a few instances where the playoff picture would have changed.

In 2016, Washington needed a Week 17 win to clinch the sixth-spot in the NFC against a New York Giants team that had nothing to play for. Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo chose to play his starters anyway, knocking Washington to 8-7-1 and out of the playoffs.

Although in the newly adopted format the seventh playoff seed that year would have gone to the Bucs that year, that extra spot wouldn't have made the game a must-win for Washington at the start of Week 17. That means the extended playoff format wouldn't have given the Giants assurance that their win would knock Washington out of the playoffs.

In a seven-team playoff format, the Giants could have won that game, but a loss by the Bucs would still have sent Washington to the playoffs. In that case, the Giants would've had even less motivation to play their starters to begin with, even if purely out of spite.

That meaningless Week 17 win in Washington that was famously followed by the Giants receivers' boat trip to Miami one week before a road playoff matchup against the Packers might have never happened in a seven-team playoff format.

In 2014, the 10-6 Eagles ended up as the odd man out of the playoffs in a year where the 7-8-1 Carolina Panthers played in the divisional round. Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly earned his second-consecutive 10-win season and some front-office power, but missing the playoffs that year bought about dramatic offseason change, including the trading of quarterback Nick Foles and running back LeSean McCoy.

The new playoff format would have sent Kelly's Eagles to Green Bay for a Wild Card matchup against League MVP Aaron Rodgers and the 12-4 Packers. An Eagles win against the Packers would have probably been a longshot, as they were pummeled at Lambeau Field in the regular season, but an appearance might have kept the team together for at least one more year.

The following season marked Kelly's last in Philadelphia, as his off-season roster moves ultimately proved to fail. His offseason moves set the franchise back so much that it sparked a rebuild that culminated in the organization's first Super Bowl victory just two years later. But they did win that Super Bowl with the quarterback that Kelly originally traded after missing the playoffs in 2014.

* * *

In 2010, before Desean Jackson's walk-off punt-return touchdown gave the Eagles a famous 38-31 week 15 win, Tom Coughlin's Giants squad was in contention for the top -one seed in the NFC that year.

The loss to the Eagles, combined with a 45-17 lashing at Lambeau Field the next week, left the 10-6 Giants out of the Playoffs in the harsh exclusivity of the old playoff format. Tom Coughlin's Giants would have traveled to Soldier Field for a wildcard matchup against the Jay Cutler Bears as the seventh seed.

The Giants would go on to win their fourth Super Bowl the next year, so it probably isn't a loss they're begging to have back, but the possibility of back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 wouldn't have been impossible in a seven-team format. The Giants have had some success as a lower playoff seed after all.

It also would have made The Miracle at The Meadowlands II, much less painful for Giants fans.

* * *

The decade of the 2010s saw three NFC east teams finish one spot out of a playoff birth, but before that, in 2001, Washington finished the season 8-8 and seventh in the NFC. It would have set them up for a wildcard matchup against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Washington and the Bears haven't met since the 1987 divisional playoff game at the same venue, in which Washington gutted out a 21-17 win en route to their second Super Bowl. It would have been a renewal of a historic rivalry, but if only the seven-game format existed.

But then again, the NFC only had three divisions back in 2001 anyway, so it just goes to show that the NFL is not a league that is without its format changes. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Nate Ebner Believes Giants Can Build Special Teams Chemistry

Joe Judge and Nate Ebner both came to the New England Patriots special teams unit in 2012. Eight seasons and three Super Bowl rings later, they look to bring that unique special teams standard to the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

Need an NFL Off-ball Linebacker? You Might Want to Check Out These College Programs

The linebacker position remains a big need for the Giants despite their free agency activity. So SI.com Reid Foster (@The_Reid) did some research to see which college program has produced the most successful NFL linebackers in the last several years--and it's not who you think.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Nate Ebner's Heart Breaks for Fellow Olympians Whose Dreams are on Hold Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New Giants defensive back/special teams player Nate Ebner, a member of the 2016 Olympics rugby team, has been able to train for football in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. But for those Olympic hopefuls that Ebner knows personally and the scores more who had dreams of bringing home the gold, he said his heart breaks for them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mandate social distancing and the postponement of sporting events.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Despite the play of Julian Love at safety, the Giants still need some depth at the position. So let's take a look at what Utah's Julian Blackmon might be able to bring to the position.

Mike Addvensky

How Blake Martinez is Preparing for His First Giants Season

How is the Giants' newest high-priced linebacker preparing for his first season with the Giants under the restrictions of quarantine?

Jackson Thompson

by

bigdaddystyle

Giants NFL Free Agency Scorecard: The Latest on the Roster and the Cap

The very latest comings, goings, and stayings on the Giants roster and what hints we can potentially glean from what the Giants have done so far.

Patricia Traina

Blake Martinez Anticipates Having a Different Kind of Role in the Giants' Defense

Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez offered some thoughts as to why he hasn't made very many impact plays in his career and how that could change in the Giants system.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives: Why the Giants Hope for Better Results Despite Duplicating Last Year's Free Agency Approach

When it comes to free agency, we've seen Giants' general manager Dave Gettleman and the coaching staff again rely on familiarity. But here's why this time around that approach might work.

Patricia Traina

Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The latest 2020 NFL mock drafts offer some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick.

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

If the Giants are looking for pass-rushing help, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos could be sitting there on Day 2 to provide that help.

Mike Addvensky