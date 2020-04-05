How the Newest Giants Are Trying to Stay Physically and Mentally Conditioned Amid the COVID-19 Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mass closures of gyms, workout facilities, and other places of business that normally host groups of people, often in close quarters, simultaneously.

Here's a look at how the newest Giants players are trying to overcome those challenges as they prepare for the new season ahead.

Cornerback James Bradberry

Bradberry is still in Charlotte, North Carolina, and hasn't been able to access his regular gym. His entire offseason training routine has been put on hold, relegating him to walks and bicycle rides. He has stayed in contact with the Giants coaching staff on the best methods to exercise during the quarantine.

"My training has kind of come to a halt because of trying to keep your social distancing," he told reporters during a conference call.

"I have been working out here and there trying to get it in by any means--getting on the bicycle, riding the bike around the neighborhood and making sure your legs are conditioned...communicating with the coaches and trying to get as much information from them as possible."

Bradberry projects to be one of the two starting outside cornerback for the Giants this year and could end up seeing the opposing team's best receiver. He's recorded at least ten passes defended in each of his first four seasons in the NFL and has eight career interceptions.

Inside Linebacker Blake Martinez

Martinez and his father built an in-home weight room, complete with a turf field and a basketball court back in 2019 at Martinez's home in Arizona.

"We put this project together. And it was a weirdly at a perfect time just because they have to be quarantined. So I'm quarantined in a weight room," Martinez said during a recent conference call with reporters.

That's key for Martinez, who is projected to be the guy calling the signals and lining everyone up in the middle of the Giants defense this season.

Martinez, like the rest of his teammates, will be participating in teleconferences with the coaching staff to learn the new playbook. Still, his familiarity with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was his position coach in Green Bay, should give him a headstart on grasping some of the concepts Graham is likely to install.

"Throughout the week he would emphasize on little things whether it was, 'This team runs routes at 10 to 12 yards and break,' or 'This team runs at 14 yards; this team runs a lot of short routes, this team does a lot of crossing routes; this team runs outside zone, inside zone, toss, stretch' --whatever it ends up being," Martinez said when asked what Graham's defense might entail.

"We would do little drills whether it was in individual or on the side that would allow you to get those game-like reps and find advantages throughout the week that you could use on that given game. Once again, it made it that much easier to make plays and be successful in that given week.

Special Teams Ace Nate Ebner

Nate Ebner, who joined the Giants after teaming with Matthew Slater on the Patriots' special teams, reunites with Joe Judge, who, before being hired as the Giants head coach, was New England's special teams coordinator.

Ebner, who has been at home in Ohio, told reporters that he has access to a private gym. The quarantine hasn't seemed to hinder his workout routine to this point, as he can carry out the routines the Giants conditioning staff has designed for him to do.

"I've been working out," he said. "I got a private place that I can go to and get my workouts in that coach sent us, so I'm good on that stuff," Ebner said.

Last season, Ebner finished second on the Patriots in special teams tackles with eight and was one of four players to have a blocked kick. As special teams require top-shelf conditioning to get down the field in a hurry and then get in a position to make a play, Ebner sounds as though he's going to have the conditioning part covered.

Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell has also been in contact with the Giants coaching staff on how to stay active in the wake of gym closures.

"I’ve been in contact with the (Giants) head strength coach (Craig Fitzgerald), and he’s given me some really good stuff to work on, Fackrell said.

"I’ve been doing a lot of stuff just trying to stay in shape. Even from home, doing what I can while also trying to be safe with all of this."

The upcoming season is a big one for Fackrell, who signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Giants and who hopes to find the same kind of success that last year's "prove it" edge rusher (Markus Golden) did.

Fackrell saw his total sacks drop from 10.5 in 2018 (when Graham coached him) to 1.0 last year. Part of that was likely due to the Packers adding pass rushers Za'Darus Smith and Preston Smith to their defense, but the good news is that despite the reduction in sacks, Fackrell's overall pass rush performance didn't take too much of a hit.

Per Pro Football Focus, he recorded 26 total pressures in 2019, three more than what he had in 2018.

"I believe that I’m better than a one-sack guy, so that’s really what I’m going to try to prove," Fackrell said during his conference call with the reporters who cover the Giants. "I think I’m a better player last year than I was the year before, and I’ll be a better player this upcoming year just with continuing to work and trying to perfect my craft."

As will be grasping the concepts taught during the video teleconferences--and like Martinez, Fackrell should have a head start in that regard given his familiarity with Graham--conditioning is a big part of Fackrell being able to turn more of his total pressures into sacks.

Tight End Levine Toilolo

Toilolo signed to presumably be the Giants' new blocking tight end, needs to make sure he keeps up with his strength and conditioning while he waits out the social distancing mandates at his home in San Diego.

Physically he has the equipment to keep his body football-ready but feels that the most significant detriment of the quarantine is being unable to meet and interact with his new teammates.

"I’m lucky enough to have some equipment and stuff like that so I can still be working out and at least stay in shape," Toilolo said.

"But not being able to meet up with the guys and like you said, kind of start building that relationship is definitely going to be different."

While there will undoubtedly be some group chats and perhaps even some video teleconferencing done between Toilolo and teammates, it's not quite the same as sitting in the room together watching film to discuss how everyone might think regarding a play, especially how to block it if it breaks down.