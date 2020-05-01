GiantsCountry
How Versatile Xavier McKinney Can Open Up Numerous Possibilities for the Giants Defense

Patricia Traina

The theme of the Giants 2020 draft might have been speed, but don't forget versatility, especially when it comes to the defensive players selected and in particular, Giants second-round pick Xavier McKinney.

McKinney, the stud defensive back from Alabama, is about as complete a safety as there is. He possesses an outstanding football IQ, which shows up on tape as he's rarely out of position. And he also plays a lot faster than his timed measurables would suggest, especially when coming downhill.

Need someone who can stay with tight ends up the seam? McKinney is your man, as he demonstrated excellent ball skills and is disruptive toward when the ball is within range. 

Want him to blitz? McKinney can do that as well, both off the edge and through interior gaps. And as a run defender, McKinney is a solid wrap-up tackler who is physical and takes smart angles to the ball carrier.  

Dan Hatman, the Director of the Scouting Academy and a one-time personnel department intern under Dave Gettleman, put this following film study together of McKinney's college tape, which further breaks down the safety's skillset and the versatility he can bring to the Giants defense. 

And for some additional insight into what McKinney brings to the table, listen to what LockedOn Bama host Jimmy Stein had to say during a recent LockedOn Giants podcast.

