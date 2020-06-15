GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

How Well Do you Know the Giants Receiving Game's History?

Patricia Traina

In a recent article about what we learned about this unusual Giants off-season, I wrote about how I think the 2020 Giants should be okay as far as the quality of potential receiving targets they have on the roster ahead of training camp.

As I wrote that particular entry, I was inspired to focus this week's quiz on the receiving game.

Rather than limiting it to just the wide receivers, I've opened it up to include the tight ends and the running backs of those who have been part of the Giants receiving game in the past.

I've also switched to a new quiz format to where if you hit the right answer, you'll get a little explanation behind it.

So I hope you enjoy this new format, and if you have any suggestions about future quizzes you'd like to see in this space (I'm trying to do one every Monday until training camp begins), let me know by dropping a comment below.

Okay, enough talk. Try the five-question quiz and see how many questions you get correct. And don't forget to check out the video above for a list of some of the top wide receivers in Giants franchise history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | June 15, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with NBA coach Greg Popovich calling out Jerry Jones for his support of Donald Trump.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

NFL Analyst Offers Grim Prediction for Start of Giants' 2020 Season

The NFL.com analyst broke down every game on the Giants 2020 schedule and offered his forecast as to whether it will be a win or loss and why.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Dexter Lawrence, DL

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was graded as the best rookie defensive tackle in 2019, can he parlay that momentum into his second season to help anchor the Giants' defense?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Javon Leake, RB

Can the explosive kick returner from Maryland earn a spot on the Giants active roster?

Nick Falato

What We Learned About the Giants in an Unusual Off-Season

The Giants coaches wrapped up the virtual off-season program last week with the veterans last week and will now spend the rest of the month working with the rookies. What did we learn? And what questions remain?

Patricia Traina

TE Kaden Smith: The Good, the Great, and The Ugly

Nick Falato breaks down what Kaden Smith did well last season and what he still needs to work on.

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Jaquarius Landrews, DB

Jaquarius Landrews worked his way out of the JUCO ranks to becoming a 13-game starter in the SEC. Can he now earn his way out of the ranks of undrafted free agents to an NFL roster?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Niko Lalos, DE

Can this productive small-program pass rusher work his way into the rotation?

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile | Casey Kreiter, Long Snapper

Will the addition of the 2018 Pro Bowl long snapper bring the Giants punt team to a new level?

Gene Clemons

by

ptraina

NFC East Morning Run | June 14, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East starting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' potential influence in conversations surrounding social justice among NFL owners.

Jackson Thompson