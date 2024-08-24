Injuries Follow Former Star Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley
The color of his jersey might have changed, but for former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the injury bug still knows where to find him.
Barkley, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this off-season on a three-year, $37.75 million contract, dealt with what was reported to be a lower back issue this week in practice, the injury occurring on Tuesday per reports.
The concern over his availability continued to rise when on Wednesday, Barkley dressed for practice but was held out of team drills.
Barkley, who dealt with injury issues in all but two seasons as a Giant, likely was being held out as a precaution, as it doesn’t sound as though whatever popped up is serious enough to sideline him for the long-term.
It was also noted that if Barkley’s injury was that bad, he likely wouldn’t have been allowed by trainers to stand on the field as a spectator during the practices.
There doesn’t seem to be any indication of Barkley missing the Eagles’ regular-season opener against the Packers, which will be played in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
While no one is wishing ill-will to the former Giant, the fact that the injury bug continues to find him despite his diligence in taking care of his body is likely something of a concern for the Eagles given their investment.