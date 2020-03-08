It's B-A-U-N, and He’s Focused on Becoming the NFL's Next Top Linebacker

Wisconsin linebacker Zach Baun chuckled when he recalled his initial letter of recruitment from the University of Wisconsin that was addressed to "Zack Brown."

“Yeah, that is a true story,” Baun said at the NFL combine, his grin becoming wider. I think my first letter from Wisconsin said 'Brown.'”

Fortunately for the individual who prepared the letter, he or she didn’t catch the ire of Baun or his family, nor did the gaffe cost the university a chance to recruit the former quarterback turned linebacker.

“No, I wasn’t ticked off,” the 6-foot 3, 235-pound Baun said during his media session. “That was my ultimate dream school, and I got the opportunity to play for Wisconsin and wouldn’t change that for the world.”

After redshirting in his freshman season, Baun finished his career with 152 tackles, 30.5 for a loss, 15 sacks, 2 interceptions (with one returned for a touchdown), 4 passes defensed, and 3 forced fumbles.

Baun, who has met with multiple teams, including “several times” with the Giants, said that many of the teams he’s spoken with have been eying him as a potential inside linebacker in their defensive schemes.

“Yeah, I think that’s a part of my game that teams are impressed with my ability to be so versatile and kind of do a lot of different things very well,” he said.

“I played off the ball at the Senior Bowl and got to showcase my ability to do that. I feel completely comfortable and just willing to do whatever it takes.”

But for as reliable as Baun was in college, there would be a natural adjustment period for him.

For one, he admitted he wasn’t asked to play man against tight ends much in college, though he did stress that it was something he’d be comfortable doing.

The other thing is calling plays, which, although he didn’t do at Wisconsin—he said that the plays came in from the sideline—he understood the coaches’ thinking.

“Yeah, absolutely. There are calls that come in from the sideline that need adjustments during the play or pre-snap. I make those calls and do that.”

Baun, who missed part of his sophomore season with a left foot injury, said he viewed the time away from the game as sort of a blessing in disguise.

“Yeah, it gave me a chance to step back from the game and look at it from a birds-eye view,” he said.

“Obviously not a situation anyone wants to be in, but I think there are real benefits to sitting out for a season. To developmentally, physically dive deeper into the playbook and maybe find some nuances that maybe you didn’t identify before.”

Having put that newfound knowledge and appreciation of the game on display, the remainder of his college career has Baun feeling pretty comfortable about moving to the next level.

“Yeah, absolutely. Just being from Wisconsin and the development program I’ve had through my journey has helped the maturity,” he said.

“As I matured on the field, I matured off the field as well. I turned into a great man. Credit to Wisconsin for teaching me the values to work hard, to be driven, to be dependable.”

And credit Baun for knowing when to take risks and turn them into rewards.

“With my attitude ad my driven purposes. I feel like everything in my life has been a risk,” he said. “I was taking a risk transferring to Brown Deer (High School). Taking a risk playing quarterback. Taking a risk playing outside linebacker, which I had never even played defense in my life.

"But I knew with my hard work and my tenacity and willingness to get after it and be the best at whatever I’m doing is a true competitive edge that’s helped me throughout.”