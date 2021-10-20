October 20, 2021
Jabrill Peppers: I Just Want to Win, Baby

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is focused on tuning out the noise about his future as he looks to be a part of the Giants' solution moving forward.
New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers wasn't in much for a talkative mood when he met with reporters Wednesday.

But at one point throughout his one-liners, he channeled his inner Al Davis when he was asked if he expected and wanted to remain a member of the Giants.

"I just want to win, baby," he said. "I want to make plays, go out there and win ball games."

The question, of course, came as the November 2 NFL trade deadline approaches. Peppers, a player that last year rarely came off the field but who this year has seen a sharp reduction in his snaps, has had his name come up frequently as a possible trade candidate, a move that would see the Giants recoup half of his $6.77 million salary owed on the option year of his rookie deal.

Peppers certainly has a right to feel frustrated with how his season is going. For one, he's been seeing far more snaps in the slot 92 to 43 through the first six weeks of the season) and at wide corner (16 to 10), according to Pro Football Focus.

Such deployment has led to Peppers not necessarily being deployed to his strength, which is as a downhill box safety and blitzer, though some of his struggles admittedly fall on the player himself. 

Thus far in coverage, Peppers has no pass breakups or interceptions and has already given up one touchdown, per PFF. Last year through the first six weeks of the season, he had seven pass breakups, one interception, and had allowed two touchdowns.  

But don't expect Peppers to make any speeches or grandstanding, as he's locked in on the present. 

"I’m just motivated to play better and get this thing turned around," he said.

