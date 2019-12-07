Giants
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

James Bettcher Explains Why Janoris Jenkins Primarily Plays One Side of the Field

Patricia Traina

A week ago, a very frustrated Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins went off on a mini-rant about why he’s not allowed to travel with the opponent’s best receivers.

On not so many words, defensive coordinator James Bettcher explained that part of the reason has to do with the abundance of youth in the defensive backfield and how allowing one guy to travel could make it more complex for the already confused rookies to play effectively.

“The philosophy on that is if it works for everyone, it’s a great thing to do. If it works to where it allows our best guy to be on their best guy, but at the same time, the other guys that are on the field playing to have their feet settled and able to play the downs in whatever those man or zone, or whatever coverages you want to run,” Bettcher explained.

While the explanation makes sense, what is more concerning is why, after a dozen of so OTAs, all of training camp and 14 weeks of the regular season, the youth in the defensive secondary is still struggling to get their assignments down.

“I’ve seen young guys that are fast to pick up, I’ve seen Julian Love the last couple weeks, and he gets in there, and he’s fast to react, fast to respond, fast to communicate,” Bettcher said.

“So, I don’t know that it’s youth, it’s just you look at each situation, maybe even each week separately. When we traveled all the time, there were weeks we didn’t travel because it wasn’t maybe best for some of the stuff that the opponent did.”

You can hear Bettcher’s full explanation in the above video.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Packers | Week 13

Patricia Traina
8 0

The Giants are back hom to take on the Green Bay Packers. Can they snap their seven game losing streak against Aaron Rodgers and friends?

Giants-Eagles Preview: Can Eli Manning Save the Day?

Bob Folger
0

Does the injury-related absence of quarterback Daniel Jones make this Monday night matchup worth watching?

Philadelphia Eagles: Five Stats that Could Benefit the Giants

Mike Esposito
0

Not much is expected of the Giants Monday night when they visit the Eagles, but if the Giant can exploit at least two or more of the following areas against the Eagles, they'll give themselves a chance.

How Daniel Jones Can Benefit from Taking a Step Back to Watch

Patricia Traina
1 0

A high ankle sprain is going to force Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to sit back and be a spectator for at least a week, if not longer. Despite the injury aspect, Mark Schofield, a former college signal-caller, the quarterbacks expert at the LockedOn NFL channel and contributor to ITP, SB Nation and others outlines how Jones can potentially benefit from being a spectator and what the Giants need to do to help him moving forward.

Eagles: Eli Manning “Jazzes Up” the Giants

Patricia Traina
1

The Eagles are concerned that the return of Eli Manning to the Giants offense could provide a struggling Giants offense with an emotional lift.

A Closer Look at Julian Love's Very Promising Future

Mike Esposito
0

Thanks to the injury to Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love has seen an increase in his snaps at both strong and free safety. And the more he plays, the more intriguing he looks as a potential long-term replacement for veteran Antoine Bethea.

Behind Enemy Lines with Eagles Maven Ed Kracz

Patricia Traina
0

Here is what Ed Kracz of the Eagles Maven had to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Giants Monday Night.

Daniel Jones Has a High Ankle Sprain; Status for Monday Night in Doubt

Patricia Traina
4 1

Get ready for the return of Eli Manning.

Barkley Treats Young Fan to a Day at the Game

Patricia Traina
0

Saquon Barkley followed through on his promise to treat a young fan to the VIP experience after the youngster was denied an autograph by Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence because he approached Lawrence wearing a Barkley jersey.

Giants Injury Report: Jones Remains Sidelined

Patricia Traina
0

The Giants rookie quarterback was the lone player working on the bike at the start of Thursday's practice.