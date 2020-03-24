James Bradberry Explains Why He Chose the Giants Over Detroit

GiantsCountry
Giants cornerback James Bradberry revealed Monday on the Jim Rome Show that when it came to picking his next team, his choices were narrowed down to the Giants and Lions.

Bradberry, of course, chose the Giants, run by general manager Dave Gettleman, who drafted the veteran cornerback in Carolina.

“I just feel like New York was the better fit for me," Bradberry said during his interview. "I knew Mr. Gettleman, so I know what type of organization he’s trying to build over there, and I knew some of the players that were there as well, and they had nothing but good things to say about the organization. So I feel like it was the right fit."

The Lions needed a cornerback after trading veteran Darius Slay to the Eagles. It’s widely believed that the Lions, who pick one spot ahead of the Giants next month, could potentially select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick.

Speaking of the Lions, Bradberry denied that he had any concerns about going to the Lions, coached by Matt Patricia, a coach that Slay publicly called out after their relationship deteriorated. 

"Nah, I feel like both organizations were great. I feel like both coaches were great coaches. I just feel like New York might have been a better feel for me. It’s a great city. It’s something new for me. I’m more of an introvert, and I wanted to go to a big city just so I can explore a little bit more around the city."

Bradberry agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $43.55 million and with $31.98 million guaranteed with the Giants. The deal is pending his passing a physical.

We needed a vet CB, nice to have him. With a year under the young secondary's belt, new coaches, CB might just be coming into their own. Prayers for this virus to end.

