Joe Judge Discusses Where the Coordinators Will Coach This Season

New Giants head coach Joe Judge still has many things to work through between now and the start of the 2020 season.

One of those to-do items is determining which members of his staff will coach with him on the field and which ones will coach from the press box.

Judge said he plans to let his three coordinators--offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey--make those calls for their respective staff and themselves.

Judge, who spoke to Giants Country this week during a wide-ranging exclusive interview covering a variety of topics, said he doesn't have a personal preference regarding where his coordinators base themselves on game day and will leave that up to each man.

"To me, it's all about where they feel that they have the best impact on the game," Judge said. "Some guys want to be up top and see everything, and some guys want to be down (on the field) and be a little bit more connected to the players."

The head coach said that the three coordinators would experiment with different locations during the preseason.

"Yeah, we're going to work through that, not only just as the coordinators, but with the entire staff as we go through training camp so we can determine where we feel everyone can best benefit us on game day," Judge said.

The team's three previous head coaches (Pat Shurmur, Ben McAdoo, and Tom Coughlin) all had their respective coordinators coach from on the field.