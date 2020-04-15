Joe Judge Keeps the Perspective Amid Uncertain Times

The current circumstances and repercussions, as brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic certainly are not ideal for anyone, let alone for a rookie NFL head coach who has been trying to get to work with his coaching staff and learn about his players.

But for Giants' head coach Joe Judge, he has been taking things in stride by keeping his options open and creating different calendars to accommodate any number of scenarios that might ensue if and when social distancing mandates ease up so that the team can hit the ground running.

Regardless of what schedule the Giants do end up using, the priority is clear for Judge and his assistant coaches.

“All we’re concerned about with this part is getting the foundation laid through whatever means that ends up being,” Judge said during a conference call Wednesday. “We’ve been preparing for this now for some time, for these meetings to go virtual, communicating with our players through the conditioning program, having everything set up that we can work with them.”

But don’t expect Judge to sit there wringing his hands with worry and wondering “Why me?’

“Look, I think the advantage goes to whoever’s best prepared from this point forward,” he said. “I don’t think any established program is going to have an advantage over anybody else. It’s how you can find a way to communicate with your players and deliver a message.

“Whether you’ve been in the program for years or not, everyone has changes to their system, everybody has changes to what they’re going to be doing in the off-season. They’re going to have the same challenges of communicating to their players.”

And not for nothing, but Judge, who in his short time in New York has proven himself to be level-headed and in touch with reality, tried to put things into perspective during these uncertain times.

“I think there are people we have to acknowledge who have it a lot tougher than a bunch of football coaches trying to get ready for the offseason and the draft,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people out there right now who don’t have jobs to go to in this situation. There’s police, fire fighters, and nurses who leave their family behind every day and put themselves out there to protect us.

“I think if the worst thing we’re dealing with is working out of our basement, we’ve got it pretty good,” he added.