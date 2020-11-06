SI.com
GiantsCountry
Joe Judge Mum on Plans for Golden Tate's Play Time Sunday

Patricia Traina

Although Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was back in the Giants building Thursday following a disciplinary "time out" initiated by head coach Joe Judge for what Judge perceived as a selfish outburst during the Giants game against the Bucs Monday night, Tate still appears to be in the head coach’s doghouse.

During the team’s Thursday and Friday practices, Tate was spotted working with the scout team during the parts open to the media.

That sight raised questions about whether Judge was finished driving home his point to the veteran receiver about the consequences of his "me-first" actions, which were believed to have been compounded by a now-deleted social media outburst posted by Tate’s wife during the Monday night game.

Judge, who has reiterated that he prefers to handle player discipline internally, wouldn’t rule out the possibility of sitting Tate for Sunday’s game against Washington.

“We still have an entire day of practice to go through today,” Judge said Friday in response to a question about Tate and whether he might play all or part of Sunday’s game against Washington. 

“We’ll evaluate everything and make decisions on the back end of today of what we’re going to do going through the weekend.”

When asked if being inactive was a possibility for Tate, Judge again sidestepped the question. 

“I’m going to discuss a lot of possibilities today after practice,” he said.

Tate was sporting a scout team pinny during the part of Friday’s practice open to the media after Judge’s call with the media, further adding fuel to the possibility of additional discipline coming for the veteran receiver.  

