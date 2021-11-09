Joe Judge on How He Handles a Player's Benching

Once a player is benched, it doesn't necessarily mean the end of his time with the team.

Several things come with the job description of being an NFL head coach, some of which are fun to carry out and some of which are not.

Falling into the latter category is telling a player who has worked hard to give the team everything he has that he’s not getting a game-day uniform, such as what Giants head coach Joe Judge had to do this past weekend with outside linebacker Oshane Ximines.

Ximines, a third-year player and 2019 third-round pick, hasn’t exactly given the coaches a reason to continue playing him. After the first two weeks, he saw his snap counts drop for Weeks 3 and 4. They picked up again in Weeks 5 and 6, but they were right back to the teens for Weeks 7 and 8.

Against Kansas City, he committed a costly off-side penalty that wiped out a Darnay Holmes interception that might have otherwise nudged the game in the Giants’ favor.

And on the year as a whole, Ximines has produced just seven pressures (zero sacks)and five stops for zero or negative yardage, not exactly impactful numbers.

But Judge insisted that Ximines’s benching had nothing to do with the costly penalty against Kansas City or his inability to make any kind of impact thus far.

“We just made the move we thought was going to be best for us within the game plan that we had (Sunday). It’s as simple as that,” he said.

This isn't the first time a Giants player was inactive or had a reduced role for the team only to come back later on and contribute.

Earlier this season, running back Devontae Booker was left inactive for a game. Cornerback Darnay Holmes, once a guy who received almost as many snaps as a starter, saw a sharp reduction in his playtime only to see that pick up again in recent weeks.

And more recently, defensive tackle Danny Shelton was left inactive against the Chiefs because the coaches wanted to load up on pass rushers, thereby needing one less interior defensive lineman (plus Shelton was coming back from a pectoral injury).

All of this is why Judge insists that he hasn't given up on anyone, let alone Ximines, whose third season began with him missing a large chunk of training camp while on the PUP list with a hamstring issue, this after he missed most of last year with a shoulder injury.

“X-Man has done some good things for us on the field, as well, but we thought this Sunday was the best move for us within the game plan and what we needed was to have the guys active that we had.”

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.