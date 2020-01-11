John Mara Isn’t Closing the Door on an Eli Manning Return in Some Capacity

After announcing the hiring of Joe Judge as the 19th head coach in franchise history, Giants team president John Mara is very confident about the team’s future.

He apparently would feel even better if there was somehow a way to include Eli Manning in the picture, either as a backup to Daniel Jones or taking a front office position, though Mara said that any decisions regarding whether there is a place on the roster for Manning, whose contract runs out in March, would belong to Judge.

“That’s something that Joe is going to have something to say about,” Mara said during an interview on WFAN.. “I’m not sure what Eli wants to do, but again, he needs to think about it a little bit more.”

Manning told reporters a day after the season that being a backup wasn’t much fun and that it probably wasn’t something he would want to do again. However, he didn’t rule anything out—including retirement—and said that he would consult with his family about his options if the Giants were indeed not in his future.

Mara, who has made no secret of his appreciation for all Manning has brought to the organization—from his professionalism and two Super Bowl titles—said he gave Manning something else to think about during a recent discussion the two had at the team’s East Rutherford headquarters.

“I’ve mentioned to him the possibility of thinking about other roles in the organization, and he’s just undecided right now,” Mara said.

“I mean, the season just ended recently. He needs to take some more time and think about it. And I’ve told him that there’s no time limit on that. We’ll talk whenever he’s ready to sit down and talk again.”