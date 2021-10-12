October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Jon Gruden Resigns as Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach

The Giants will host the Raiders and their new head coach in Week 9.
Author:

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has resigned from the team following the further revelation of contents of multiple disturbing email exchanges from nearly a decade ago made by the now-ex head coach. 

According to the New York Times, the contents of the emails were reportedly homophobic, racist, and misogynist in nature.

The report comes on the heels of an earlier report in which 10-year-old emails from Gruden to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were alleged to have included a racial comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith and vulgar criticism of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Those emails were uncovered as part of an investigation in the Washington Football Team workplace for a separate workplace misconduct allegation not related to Gruden.

Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018.

The Giants are scheduled to host the Raiders on November 7 at MetLife Stadium. According to ESPN's Suzy Kolber, Raiders owner Mark Davis, who accepted Gruden's resignation, reportedly named assistant coach Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach.

The Raiders opened their 2021 season 3-0 but have since lost their last two in a row, their most recent loss being a 20-9 drubbing by the Chicago Bears. This Sunday, the Raiders will face the Broncos in Denver, followed by consecutive meetings with NFC East teams Philadelphia and the Giants.

