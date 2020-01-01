GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Jon Halapio Undergoes Surgery for Torn Achilles

Patricia Traina

Giants center Jon Halapio underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Giants regular-season finale against the Eagles Sunday.

Halapio's surgery was performed b Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. According to a statement released by Doug Eldrige, Halapio's agent, the center experienced no complications and is projected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2020 season. 

"This is a frustrating way to close out the season, but I believe that opposition leads to opportunity.," Halapio said in a statement released by his agency. 

"I'm grateful for the support of the Giants organization and the medical staff at HSS. I look forward to starting rehab next week. I'll do the hard work necessary to return to the field, the game, and the locke room I love so much."

The 28-year-old Halapio was initially named the starting center last year. However, he suffered a season-ending broken ankle two games into the season and missed the rest of the year.

He returned to full health in 2019 and manned the center position in 15 of the 16 games, missing the team's Nov. 10 game against the Jets with a hamstring strain. The 6-foot-4 Halapio is set to become a restricted free agent this off-season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Philadelphia | Week 17

Patricia Traina

We've made it to the end of a forgettable 2019 season, folks. For those so included, feel free to jump in and participate in our live blog/open game day thread, the last of 2019.

Gettleman Says His Performance Hasn’t “Been Good Enough”

Patricia Traina

But the Giants’ embattled general manager is confident things will get better.

Dave Gettleman on Leonard Williams: The Juice Was Worth the Squeeze

Patricia Traina

Let's take a closer look at Gettleman's answers regarding one of his most controversial moves made in 2019.

Dave Gettleman to Remain as Giants General Manager

Patricia Traina

Giants ownership expresses confidence in Gettleman's ability to continue leading the team's rebuild.

Five Potential Head Coaching Candidates Who Could Draw the Giants Interest

Patricia Traina

The search is on for a new head coach to replace Pat Shurmur, fired by the Giants Monday morning.

Giants Players Feel for Pat Shurmur

Patricia Traina

Several players expressed remorse for not having done enough to win games during the coach's two-year tenure.

Giants Fire Pat Shurmur

Patricia Traina

The Giants head coach is out after two seasons.

First-and-10: The Myth Debunking Edition

Patricia Traina

As the season winds down to a close, here are a few thoughts ahead of what could be the last game for several members of the franchise before significant changes are made.

Giants Sign 10 to Reserve/Future Contracts

Patricia Traina

The Giants have begun building up their off-season roster.

Giants Miserable Season Ends With a 34-17 Loss to Eagles

Mike Addvensky

Now we wait to find out who's in and who's out.