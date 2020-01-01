Jon Halapio Undergoes Surgery for Torn Achilles

Giants center Jon Halapio underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Giants regular-season finale against the Eagles Sunday.

Halapio's surgery was performed b Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. According to a statement released by Doug Eldrige, Halapio's agent, the center experienced no complications and is projected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2020 season.

"This is a frustrating way to close out the season, but I believe that opposition leads to opportunity.," Halapio said in a statement released by his agency.

"I'm grateful for the support of the Giants organization and the medical staff at HSS. I look forward to starting rehab next week. I'll do the hard work necessary to return to the field, the game, and the locke room I love so much."

The 28-year-old Halapio was initially named the starting center last year. However, he suffered a season-ending broken ankle two games into the season and missed the rest of the year.

He returned to full health in 2019 and manned the center position in 15 of the 16 games, missing the team's Nov. 10 game against the Jets with a hamstring strain. The 6-foot-4 Halapio is set to become a restricted free agent this off-season.