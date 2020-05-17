GiantsCountry
Judge Sets $200K Bond for DeAndre Baker

Jackson Thompson

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker went before Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis on Sunday morning over Zoom after turning himself in on Saturday to defend allegations of armed robbery, and aggravated assault levied against the cornerback during a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida.

The Judge granted Baker a $200,000 bond, $25,000 on each of his four counts of robbery and four counts of assault.

As part of the bond, Baker, who was released from police custody, must also surrender all firearms in his possession to authorities, may not have any outside communication with any of the case's witnesses, and is mandated to remain in Florida. However, the judge added that he would re-evaluate his order if Baker needs to leave the state for work-related reasons.

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, also named as a party involved in the alleged incident with Baker, was released on a $100,000 bond, $25,000 for each of his four counts of armed robbery.

If Baker is tried and convicted of pointing a semi-automatic weapon at another person, he could, under Florida law, face a mandatory minimum of 15 years for each count resulting in a guilty verdict.

His attorney, Bradley Cohen, has said that Baker is innocent of the allegations against him, and has indicated that he has sworn affidavits to prove it.

“We believe our client is innocent of all charges,” Cohen said in an Instagram post. “We urge people not to rush to judgment.”

