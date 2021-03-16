Kevin Zeitler Offers Final Glowing Prediction About the Giants

The former Giants offensive lineman leaves New York on a high note and with some encouraging words about the organization, and in particular, head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Former Giants guard Kevin Zeitler, who landed on his feet with the Baltimore Ravens, harbors no ill will toward the New York Giants. In fact, he had nothing but glowing things to say about the direction the organization is headed.

Zeitler, who signed a three-year $22 million deal with the Ravens on Monday, said in an interview with Bruce Murray and Kirk Morrison on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he learned a lot from Giants head coach Joe Judge in their one year together.

"I think he's a great coach," Zeitler said. "He's very smart, well equipped. That first year they were saying the culture, and compared to the first year to the next year, the team is in great position That defense is getting built up nicely. They're going to be very tough."

Zeitler also had nothing but glowing praise for quarterback Daniel Jones, who's about to enter his third NFL season and perhaps his most critical one yet.

"I think he's about to take off like, you know, handling all the insanity of his first year, that this year with even more insanity, the fact that, you know, he just came to work every single day," Zeitler said. "I think he's really going to explode this year and new York's going to be dangerous."

Jones will have to do his taking off behind a young offensive line after general manager Dave Gettleman, who assembled that line, backed the unit in his pre-free agency comments to the media last week.

"In terms of where our offensive line is, they’re young and they’re talented," Gettleman said. "We believe in these guys, they all came along, we finished the season fairly strong."

Gettleman is also all-in on rolling with the youth movement even though the line is starting over this season with new coaching and some question marks as to who will be playing on the right side from choices that include Will Hernandez, Shane Lemieux, and Matt Peart.

"At some point in time, you’ve got to let the young kids play. Listen, every player was a rookie at some point or a young player at some point.

"At some point in time, you have to have confidence in who’s on your club and you have to put him in there and let him play," Gettleman said.

As for Zeitler, who has a lot of football left, he said he holds no ill feelings toward the club for cutting him with one year remaining on his deal.

"You want to be with the Giants to finish out the contract or get extended, but it is what it is," he said. "The call came. I understood, and now it’s on to a new adventure."

