The amazing career of quarterback Tom Brady has come to a close after 22 seasons filled with countless records and accomplishments.

All good things must come to an end, and yes, that includes the amazing 22-year run by legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady finally made his retirement from the NFL official in a lengthy post appearing on his verified social media channels.

Brady, who spent 20 of his 22 years with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has appeared in 10 Super Bowl appearances, 15 Pro Bowls, three MVP awards, and countless other records.

But tucked among Brady's accomplishments include two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants, both coming on late-game scoring drives. The first, in Super Bowl XLII, was a 17-14 Giants win that came when quarterback Eli Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, connected with receiver Plaxico Burress on a fade, took the lead for good.

The second, coming in Super Bowl XLVI, was a 21-17 Giants victory, that coming on a 6-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Bradshaw with 57 seconds left in the game.

NFL World Reacts to Reports of Tom Brady's Retirement 1 / 3

Brady had better success against the Giants in the regular season, posting a 6-1 record in seven games played over his 22 seasons. His only regular-season loss to New York came on November 6, 2011, when the Giants beat the Patriots 24-20 at Gillette Stadium.

In that game, Brady threw two interceptions to go along with two touchdown passes. But at the end of the day, Brady's teams ended up outscoring the Giants in regular-season games, 192-129.

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a league-issues statement.

"Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

"He inspired fans in New England, Tampa, and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future."

Brady, one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, is sure to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his candidacy comes up in 2027.

Join the Giants Country Community