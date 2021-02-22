NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Limited Crowds Can Begin Returning to New Jersey Venues In 2021, Says Governor

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy outlined the numbers for crowd sizes that will be permitted at indoor and outdoor facilities within the state starting March 1.
The world is still very much in the grip of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Still, with the continued rollout of the vaccine combined with decreasing case numbers, there are plans within the state of New Jersey to re-open stadium and arena doors to partial crowds starting March 1.

Such is the official word from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who announced that effective March 1, sports and entertainment venues with a fixed seating capacity of over 5,000 people would open for spectators. Indoor facilities will be permitted to allow 10% capacity, and outdoor venues will be allowed 15%.

Murphy added that face coverings and social distancing will still be mandated at the venues but noted that small groups who buy their tickets together could sit near each other.

Murphy, who also appeared on WFAN on the “Moose and Maggie” show, said that a maximum of two parents and/or guardians would be allowed into sports venues to see their children partake in sporting activities.

The governor said that in reaching this decision, he and his team looked at various data points, including hospitalizations, rate of transmission, and the continued rollout of the vaccine, of which he said over 1.7 million vaccine shots have already administered, adding that the state still had "a long way to go" regarding the vaccination program.

Murphy also said that the state wouldn't mandate that attendees furnish proof of a negative PCR test at least 72 hours before attending an event, such as what's required to attend events in New York.

