Logan Ryan Named Giants' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Giants defensive back Logan Ryan is the team's nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Ryan, one of the most affable members of the team, is also one of the biggest influencers in the community. His numerous endeavors include the Ryan's Monthly Rescue and Ryan’s Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF), and Ryan Alternative Solutions Training (RAST).
He also collaborates with CARE (Community Animal Rescue Effort) and has joined forces with the Covenant House in Newark to support homeless youth through education, employment, and financial literacy.
“It's amazing,” Ryan said via a team-issued statement announcing his candidacy. “I knew when I came into this league that I wanted to give back, and that was always very important to me. It took time to figure out what my causes were going to be.
Ryan is one of 32 players, one from each team, to be recognized for his outstanding service to the local community.
"It took time to figure out what was close to my heart, who to help, and how to help. It came organically. I felt like I’ve been doing good work for years. To be recognized, it's all about the timing and it’s amazing. This is a great organization. It means a lot to be nominated by this organization, it’s where I’m from, my hometown. It can’t get any better.”
The 30-year-old Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl winner, both with the New England Patriots, and is now in his second season with the Giants. He was voted a team captain by his peers, and he's widely respected throughout the organization by the coaches, staff, and his teammates.
If chosen as the winner, Ryan would become the second member of the Giants organization to win the honors, joining retired quarterback Eli Manning, who shared the award with Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald back in 2016.
Presented by Nationwide, the Man of the Year Award is named for former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who died in 1999. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.
