Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Logan Ryan Named Giants' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Publish date:

Logan Ryan Named Giants' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Ryan is one of 32 players, one from each team, to be recognized for his outstanding service to the local community.
Author:

Giants.com

Ryan is one of 32 players, one from each team, to be recognized for his outstanding service to the local community.

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan is the team's nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 

Ryan, one of the most affable members of the team, is also one of the biggest influencers in the community. His numerous endeavors include the Ryan's Monthly Rescue and Ryan’s Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF), and Ryan Alternative Solutions Training (RAST).

He also collaborates with CARE (Community Animal Rescue Effort) and has joined forces with the Covenant House in Newark to support homeless youth through education, employment, and financial literacy. 

“It's amazing,” Ryan said via a team-issued statement announcing his candidacy. “I knew when I came into this league that I wanted to give back, and that was always very important to me. It took time to figure out what my causes were going to be. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Logan Ryan
News

Logan Ryan Named Giants' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Ryan is one of 32 players, one from each team, to be recognized for his outstanding service to the local community.

3 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge shakes hands with offensive tackle Nate Solder (76) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Sink in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings Poll

The Giants 2021 season has spiraled out of control and the team's placement in MMQB's power ranking poll reflects just how far the once mighty Giants have fallen.

7 hours ago
Head Coach Joe Judge walks off the field aye the end of the game as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and beat the New York Giants 27-13 in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Needs to be Honest with Fan Base

Yes, there is a way to be honest about the team's shortcomings without singling out individuals, which is something Giants head coach Joe Judge has refused to embrace.

8 hours ago

"It took time to figure out what was close to my heart, who to help, and how to help. It came organically. I felt like I’ve been doing good work for years. To be recognized, it's all about the timing and it’s amazing. This is a great organization. It means a lot to be nominated by this organization, it’s where I’m from, my hometown. It can’t get any better.”

The 30-year-old Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl winner, both with the New England Patriots, and is now in his second season with the Giants. He was voted a team captain by his peers, and he's widely respected throughout the organization by the coaches, staff, and his teammates.

If chosen as the winner, Ryan would become the second member of the Giants organization to win the honors, joining retired quarterback Eli Manning, who shared the award with Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald back in 2016. 

Presented by Nationwide, the Man of the Year Award is named for former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who died in 1999. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Logan Ryan
News

Logan Ryan Named Giants' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

3 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge shakes hands with offensive tackle Nate Solder (76) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Sink in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings Poll

7 hours ago
Head Coach Joe Judge walks off the field aye the end of the game as the Denver Broncos came to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and beat the New York Giants 27-13 in the first game of the 2021 season on September 12, 2021.
Big Blue+

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Needs to be Honest with Fan Base

8 hours ago
NFC East Helmets
News

NFC East Week 13 Wrap-up: Backup QBs Deliver for Eagles, WFT but Fail for Giants

10 hours ago
Nov 3, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (22) helmet is seen before a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
Game Day

Five Plays that Doomed the Giants vs. Miami

23 hours ago
Natrell Jamerson
Transactions

Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson to Practice Squad

Dec 6, 2021
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before the game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Will Miss Game vs. Chargers

Dec 6, 2021
New York Giants offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How the New York Giants Can Salvage Its Sinking Offense the Rest of this Season

Dec 6, 2021