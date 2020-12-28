Logan Ryan Named New York Giants "George Young Good Guy" Award Winner

The award is given annually to the Giants player who is most cooperative in helping the writers covering the team with their daily coverage.

New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan has been voted as the winner of the 20th annual George Young Good Guy Award, as voted on by the Giants' chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America.

The award, named for the late general manager of the Giants who was always accessible and helpful toward the media, is given annually to recognize a Giants player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the team daily.

In his first season with the Giants, Ryan appeared on every ballot cast and received 14 of a possible 16 first-place votes for the honor. A weekly participant on the video conference calls with reporters, the well-spoken Ryan is the third player to win the award in his first year with the team, following quarterback Kurt Warner (2004) and running back Rashad Jennings (2014) in that regard.

Despite never physically meeting many of those who covered him, he quickly developed a reputation for openness and honesty. Ryan has always delivered thoughtful and insightful answers and was kind enough to open up about his grief earlier in the season when he and his wife experienced an ectopic pregnancy requiring emergency surgery.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams finished second in the voting, and linebacker Blake Martinez finished third. Others who received first-place votes included center Nick Gates and fullback Eli Penny.

Two players on the team, receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram were ineligible for the award this year, having won it in the past two seasons.

Winners of the George Young Good Guy Award

2020 – Logan Ryan

2019 – Evan Engram

2018 – WR Sterling Shepard

2017 – S Landon Collins

2016 – WR Victor Cruz

2015 – CB Prince Amukamara

2014 – RB Rashad Jennings

2013 – CB Terrell Thomas

2012 – S Antrel Rolle

2011 – WR Victor Cruz

2010 – DT Barry Cofield

2009 – DE Mathias Kiwanuka

2008 – QB Eli Manning

2007 – DE Justin Tuck

2006 – WR Plaxico Burress

2005 – RB Tiki Barber

2004 – QB Kurt Warner

2003 – WR Ike Hilliard

2002 – QB Kerry Collins

2001 – OL Lomas Brown