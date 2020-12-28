Logan Ryan Named New York Giants "George Young Good Guy" Award Winner

Logan Ryan Named Giants "George Young Good Guy" Award Winner
New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan has been voted as the winner of the 20th annual George Young Good Guy Award, as voted on by the Giants' chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America.
The award, named for the late general manager of the Giants who was always accessible and helpful toward the media, is given annually to recognize a Giants player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the team daily.
In his first season with the Giants, Ryan appeared on every ballot cast and received 14 of a possible 16 first-place votes for the honor. A weekly participant on the video conference calls with reporters, the well-spoken Ryan is the third player to win the award in his first year with the team, following quarterback Kurt Warner (2004) and running back Rashad Jennings (2014) in that regard.
Despite never physically meeting many of those who covered him, he quickly developed a reputation for openness and honesty. Ryan has always delivered thoughtful and insightful answers and was kind enough to open up about his grief earlier in the season when he and his wife experienced an ectopic pregnancy requiring emergency surgery.
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams finished second in the voting, and linebacker Blake Martinez finished third. Others who received first-place votes included center Nick Gates and fullback Eli Penny.
Two players on the team, receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram were ineligible for the award this year, having won it in the past two seasons.
Winners of the George Young Good Guy Award
2020 – Logan Ryan
2019 – Evan Engram
2018 – WR Sterling Shepard
2017 – S Landon Collins
2016 – WR Victor Cruz
2015 – CB Prince Amukamara
2014 – RB Rashad Jennings
2013 – CB Terrell Thomas
2012 – S Antrel Rolle
2011 – WR Victor Cruz
2010 – DT Barry Cofield
2009 – DE Mathias Kiwanuka
2008 – QB Eli Manning
2007 – DE Justin Tuck
2006 – WR Plaxico Burress
2005 – RB Tiki Barber
2004 – QB Kurt Warner
2003 – WR Ike Hilliard
2002 – QB Kerry Collins
2001 – OL Lomas Brown