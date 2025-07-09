Giants Country

Longtime Giants Executive Tim Rooney Dies | News Briefs

Tim Rooney was instrumental in helping to build championship teams for both the Steelers and Giants.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants helmet from the 1980s
New York Giants helmet from the 1980s / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
JUL. 8. GIANTS PERSONNEL EXECUTIVE TIM ROONEY DIES AT 84. Longtime New York Giants personnel executive Tim Rooney, who helped to build the team’s first two Super Bowl championships, has passed away at the age of 84, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. 

Rooney was the son of Steelers founder Art Rooney. Before joining the Giants, he was with the Steelers' front office from 1972 to 1979, after serving as a coach for Rhode Island and Villanova.  

Rooney joined the Giants as their director of pro personnel in 1985 after a brief stint with the Lions. He held his role as the Giants’ director of pro personnel until 1999, when he retired.

“Tim was an invaluable member of our player personnel department for 14 seasons as our director of pro personnel,” Giants president and CEO John Mara said in a team-issued statement. 

“He was an accomplished evaluator. More importantly, he was a great person and colleague. Our thoughts are with Tim’s wife Mary Ann and children and grandchildren and friends, of which there are many.”

Patricia Traina
