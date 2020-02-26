Louisville OT Mekhi Becton Says He Loves the New York Blue

Indianapolis, IN -- Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton smiled when he got the question.

“I just like how grimy you guys are,” he said when asked what it was about New York that appealed to him so much. “I love the New York griminess. I love New York.”

It might not be too much longer before New York reciprocates Becton’s affection, certainly not if the Giants, who currently own the fourth overall pick in the draft and who are in dire need of an offensive tackle, decide to draft the 6-foot 7, 268-pounder from Highland Springs, VA.

Becton has that “hog molly” size, power, and athleticism that no doubt has general manager Dave Gettleman pondering if this could be a match made in Hog-molly Heaven.

Becton certainly doesn’t lack for confidence in thinking that it could be. He offered his opinion about having impressed the teams with whom he’s already met (as of Wednesday morning’s interview sessions, he hadn’t formally met with the Giants, but he said he expected to).

When it came to football, the entertaining Becton didn’t mince words. For example, when asked if he had a scheme preference, he said, “It don’t really matter what we run as long as you’re running behind me.”

And of his jumbo like size, which he jokingly attributed to his mother being in the catering business, he said, “I love being the biggest offensive lineman. I love intimidating guys. I was always the biggest on my team.”

Oh, and he’s convinced without a doubt that he’s a franchise left tackle, a label he takes very seriously because, as he explained, he didn’t put all that work in for nothing.

“The tape shows it,” he said when asked why he’s a franchise left tackle. “It shows that I finish almost every play. It’s as simple as that.”

Becton credited Louisville offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, for helping him to round more into shape as a finished product. “He helped me out this year. I wasn’t finishing at first until he got there. So he helped me out with that. And it was great. They came in with open arms. It was a family aspect form the jump when they got there. I actually talked to him yesterday, so I still look at him as family.

Since declaring for the draft, Becton has continued his training with renowned offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather.

“It was great,” Becton said of working with Manyweather. “He opened my eyes to a lot of things. He’s a great guy. Great coach, It was just a great opportunity. He changed my technique a lot. He helped me with the fieldwork we’re about to do. He helped me with the interviews. He helped me out a lot.”

Despite his high level of confidence, Becton knows he’s far from being a finished product, citing his pad level as one area he’d like to improve. “My footwork can get out of place sometimes,” he added. “My hand placement, as well. I feel like those are the two most things I have to learn.”

Despite his confidence, Becton isn’t about to rest on his laurels in his quest to become a top pick next month.

“I have to prove to them that I love to finish. The tape shows it, but I have to tell them I have the passion and love to finish,” he said.

For Becton, it all starts with the testing later this week.

“I feel like I’m going to shock a lot of people at these testings. They don’t expect me to do the things I’m going to do,” he said with a grin.

Such as?

“You’ll see. I’m really excited. I feel I can show the world what I can do."