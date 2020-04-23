GiantsCountry
Mailbag | Draft Weekend Edition

Patricia Traina

Let's do a quick check of the mailbag to see what's on readers' minds.

From Charlie H:

You have filled the holes in the Giants roster with excellent top 100 players who should mostly be able to start and contribute immediately. Assuming the Giants acquire the picks from your mock draft, the second- and third-year players continue to improve, and minimal injuries, please evaluate the total roster.

Hi Charlie. This is tough to answer because I do not know exactly what the coaching staff is planning to run on either side of the ball. I also need to see what other free agents are added and where individual players are in their rehab (Jabrill Peppers anyone)?

I mean, considering last year's results, could what I prosed be any worse? Probably not. But with that said, here's what I will tell you.

I think the Giants will be significantly improved if they add to that offensive line and add speed to the receiving corps, and Daniel Jones does a better job with reading defenses.

I'm a little leery about the defense only because if you remember, we were told last year the same thing about scheming a pass rush that didn't come, and supposedly all those ex-Cardinals were supposed to help the cause (and other than Markus Golden, they did not).

I honestly can't get a read on what Graham is going to run based on last year as I don't know how much of the Dolphins defense was Graham and how much of it was Brian Flores.

But what I'm going to do is after the draft break down the roster to see where they improved, and I'll try to project strengths and weaknesses at that time.

I don't think it will be as big of a deal as many people believe it will. Joe Judge put together what looks to be an outstanding staff that includes four former head coaches at the NFL and college levels. I'm fairly certain he'll lean on them for advice and guidance as need be. 

As far as the conditions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, all the teams are in the same boat. So I'm not overly concerned, to be honest assuming that this coaching staff lives up to its billing as being good teachers to where these players when they do come in, can hit the ground running.

What's up? Your question inspired us to devote a story to the topic, which Jackson Thompson did this morning.    

I don't know necessarily if they'll trade a player already on their team as before you make a trade, you better have a replacement lined up. I could see a swapping of assets to include picks in next year's draft, though.

I'd go with the first choice. Now I doubt the Giants are thinking this way, but given the unusual off-season which could cut into OTAs and potentially training camp, to me, it makes more sense not to have to move a rookie tackle from one side to another. 

I'd just as soon get a left tackle and put him there from Day 1 rather than have him start at right tackle only to flip him down the line. I think it makes more sense to try to flip Solder, whom I believe played right tackle earlier in his career.

I'm thinking I go safety in Round 2, but I'm wondering if Jeremy Chinn, whom I like of the choices you presented, won't be there in the third round.

You're assuming the Giants have Isaiah Simmons as their best player available. That's not always how this works. 

If there is a cluster of players with similar grades, need comes into play. So if Simmons has a grade of 98.1 and a tackle has a grade of 97.8, I could see them going with the tackle.

Not yet, Sean. Let's see how the board falls first. We are going to do a "best prospects available" piece at the end of each day, so be sure to keep it here for updates.

I don't see it happening, Ram Dude. In addition to giving up assets, you'd have to give Ngakoue a new contract, and for those reasons, I don't see the Giants being involved in any trade talks for the pass rusher.

The Knicks, from what I've heard--and I don't follow basketball, mind you--have their own issues. Sorry, I couldn't resist. :) 

Yes, I could still see the Giants trading down if Miami jumps ahead of them. I don't know that you let that one team does influence what you do in the draft--that doesn't make sense to me.

Interesting question, John. I asked Jackson Thompson this in our Day 1 preview, and I have to agree with his response. I think if the Giants draft a quarterback or defensive lineman Derrick Brown, that would be a decision that would blow my mind at No. 4.

I don't know if I could get behind that. I think if you do that, you miss out on the first tier of offensive tackles. And I'm sorry, but I think you address the offensive tackle spot first for the reasons I mention in the video below.

