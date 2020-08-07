Mailbag: Op-outs, Coverage Challenges and More

Hi Tony. The biggest challenge is not being able to see practices. If you know what to look for you can pick up a lot and find ways to weave that into reporting.

What I've started doing is looking for clues through the still pictures that the team sends the media, and I'm writing "camp reports" based on little giveaways the pictures show.

For example, I noticed that the running backs have been put through a drill I never saw before in which they carry two balls high and tight while ducking underneath metal bars.

So in putting two and two together, I can tell that new running backs coach Burton Burns has his players focusing on tightly securing the ball and staying low to the ground, a problem that crept up in their collective game last year.

We've also had to get creative with our approach to find different angles by going outside the organization and thinking outside the box.

And it's required studying transcripts and audio for different angles (such as what I did for this story) and keeping a closer watch on social media for potential stories, which is how I came up with the Osi Umenyiora story regarding the advice he gave to Oshane Ximines.

Eventually, I believe we'll have access to the players in one-on-one interviews and coaches, but for now, the writers and I are just trying to roll with the flow, work with the established parameters, and hope for the best.

Jonny, it doesn't reflect on him or the general manager, and anyone who thinks to the contrary is ill-informed. Period.

To sit there and judge a player for making a decision of this magnitude is unfair.

No one knows what Beal's health situation is--for all we know he has one of the 15 conditions that makes him a high-risk medical opt-out.

He could also be living with someone who is a high risk. I think at a time like this, maybe a little more compassion is in order before we rush to judgment about someone's intentions.

Nope, it's not crazy at all. If he takes to this new offense and shows he's able to make faster decisions, I agree that this year could be a breakout season.

From Greg K.

How serious is Leonard Williams' hamstring?

Hi Greg. Everything I've heard is that it's not serious at all. In fact, below is a picture of Williams running sprints taken earlier this week. So I'm optimistic Williams will be ready to go when the Giants move to the next stage of the preseason.

Courtesy of Giants.com

