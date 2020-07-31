Mailbag: The Nate Solder Edition

Hey Chris. It doesn't change the cap situation as far as I can tell, but it also doesn't make sense to rent a veteran for one year. You sign someone to a one-year deal when you know you have talent in the pipelines that isn't quite ready to go, and you need that veteran presence.

Or, if you're a player or two away, then it makes sense to go with a long-term deal. Otherwise, for a team like the Giants, it doesn't make sense.

No, I don't see that happening. They have pass rushers out the ears what with Markus Golden coming back to join Kyler Fackrell, Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter (plus don't forget Carter Coughlin, who can rush off the edge. But they really could use another center with experience, or even another cornerback might be a good idea.

I firmly believe that Andrew Thomas will move to left tackle. That was going to be his long-term position anyway, so might as well start him there now that you have an opening. And as I mentioned above, if I'm the Giants, I bring in another center before all else, especially now that there is a chance that Nick Gates might be back in the mix at right tackle.

Hi, SkiFam. Barkley's contract can't be renegotiated until next year, so no, the savings from Solder's base salary doesn't matter.

But even then, I think it's much too early to make that call for next year. I have a gut feeling Saquon's contract extension might not happen in 2021.

We need to see what the salary cap looks like next year and then from there, how will the Giants clear enough space to re-sign those players they want to keep whose contracts are up, participate in free agency, AND pay their rookie class.

Hi Ashleigh. Yes, I agree with you that it makes sense to stash the savings from Solder rather than to have it burn a hole it heir pocket. That's not to say they shouldn't look to add additional talent at certain positions--center is a glaring one, and I still think if Jon Halapio is recovered from his torn Achilles, he'll be back with this team.

But with the salary cap expected to drop next year and with the contracts of Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams coming up, with Saquon Barkley likely going to be in search of an extension, and with free agency and the draft, the Giants have to be prudent with their money.

They can roll over anything that's left after this year into next year. And I wouldn't be shocked if come next year Nate Solder's contract is terminated (They'll save around $10 million in the process if they do that.)

Overall, I think the Giants will be in decent cap shape next year, even if the cap is at the $175 million floor. But we'll see. Hope for the best, expect the worst is what I always say.

What's up JB? I have zero issues with Markus Golden returning to the Giants. I like the guy--he's good for the locker room, and he comes ready to work. My guess is that yes, maybe he did price himself out of the market given the lack of action he had in free agency where he had some interest, but not enough to move the needle leading to a multiyear deal.

And yes, I believe he will be motivated by al this, especially to prove to people that a) last year was not a fluke and b) he can be just as successful in another defensive coordinator's scheme (remember, he had both of his double-digit sack years playing for James Bettcher).