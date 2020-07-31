GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Mailbag: The Nate Solder Edition

Patricia Traina

Hey Chris. It doesn't change the cap situation as far as I can tell, but it also doesn't make sense to rent a veteran for one year. You sign someone to a one-year deal when you know you have talent in the pipelines that isn't quite ready to go, and you need that veteran presence. 

Or, if you're a player or two away, then it makes sense to go with a long-term deal. Otherwise, for a team like the Giants, it doesn't make sense.

No, I don't see that happening. They have pass rushers out the ears what with Markus Golden coming back to join Kyler Fackrell, Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter (plus don't forget Carter Coughlin, who can rush off the edge. But they really could use another center with experience, or even another cornerback might be a good idea.

I firmly believe that Andrew Thomas will move to left tackle. That was going to be his long-term position anyway, so might as well start him there now that you have an opening. And as I mentioned above, if I'm the Giants, I bring in another center before all else, especially now that there is a chance that Nick Gates might be back in the mix at right tackle.

Hi, SkiFam. Barkley's contract can't be renegotiated until next year, so no, the savings from Solder's base salary doesn't matter.

But even then, I think it's much too early to make that call for next year. I have a gut feeling Saquon's contract extension might not happen in 2021. 

We need to see what the salary cap looks like next year and then from there, how will the Giants clear enough space to re-sign those players they want to keep whose contracts are up, participate in free agency, AND pay their rookie class. 

Hi Ashleigh. Yes, I agree with you that it makes sense to stash the savings from Solder rather than to have it burn a hole it heir pocket. That's not to say they shouldn't look to add additional talent at certain positions--center is a glaring one, and I still think if Jon Halapio is recovered from his torn Achilles, he'll be back with this team.

But with the salary cap expected to drop next year and with the contracts of Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams coming up, with Saquon Barkley likely going to be in search of an extension, and with free agency and the draft, the Giants have to be prudent with their money. 

They can roll over anything that's left after this year into next year. And I wouldn't be shocked if come next year Nate Solder's contract is terminated (They'll save around $10 million in the process if they do that.) 

Overall, I think the Giants will be in decent cap shape next year, even if the cap is at the $175 million floor. But we'll see. Hope for the best, expect the worst is what I always say.

What's up JB? I have zero issues with Markus Golden returning to the Giants. I like the guy--he's good for the locker room, and he comes ready to work. My guess is that yes, maybe he did price himself out of the market given the lack of action he had in free agency where he had some interest, but not enough to move the needle leading to a multiyear deal. 

And yes, I believe he will be motivated by al this, especially to prove to people that a) last year was not a fluke and b) he can be just as successful in another defensive coordinator's scheme (remember, he had both of his double-digit sack years playing for James Bettcher).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Reveals Plans for Readying the Team Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

The unprecedented NFL training camp structure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has Giants head coach Joe Judge remembering his college days.

Patricia Traina

Mike Addvensky's 53-man Roster Prediction

Giants Country writer Mike Addvensky takes his turn in putting together a preliminary 53-man roster prediction.

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | July 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with how a young Eagles linebacking core is developing chemistry.

Jackson Thompson

Tom Coughlin Recovering from Bicycle Accident

The former Giants head coach took a nasty spill resulting in some significant injuries, but is on the mend.

Patricia Traina

See It | Giants Hit the Field

It's okay to get a little bit excited as the Giants rookies and first year players took to the grass field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center for the first time since reporting on July 22.

Patricia Traina

Should the Giants Pursue Graham Gano?

It might be tempting for the Giants to kick the tires on now former Panthers kicker Graham Gano, but we have a better idea for the kicking position if the Giants want to go in a different direction and think outside the box.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Outside Linebackers

The Giants are hoping to develop a pass rush through the scheme. But among the outside linebackers, are there players who maybe can take the step forward and become true No. 1 pass rushers of the future?

Patricia Traina

How Chris Williamson 's College Journey Prepared Him for Life in NFL

By keeping an open mind and a thirst for knowledge, Giants' seventh-round pick Chris Williamson laid the foundation necessary for life in the NFL, his former position coach says.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder opting out of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

What's Next for the Giants After Nate Solder's Opt-out?

We attempt to answer the pressing questions such as what effect does Nate Solder's opt-out have on the cap, who will be the starting tackles and more.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan