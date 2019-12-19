Markus Golden Hopes He’s Not “One and Done” as a Giant

GiantsMaven
Giants edge Markus Golden usually tries not to look too far ahead at things, but when it comes to his future, he has a good idea as to where he’d like to be.

That place is with the Giants, where despite the team's misfortunes, Golden has been encouraged regarding the future.

“It’s been great being here competing,” he told Newsday this week. “Of course it’s been a down year, but at the end of the day, everybody here has been great people. Everybody is trying to do whatever they can do to win. I know everybody here wants to win. That’s a good sign because I want to make sure I’m able to win.”

Golden’s father, Marcus Eberhart, also echoed his son’s sentiments in a Twitter exchange with a fan Thursday.

Whether the desire of father and son is realized remains to be seen, but the younger Golden is certainly doing his best to make his case. 

After having a breakout season in 2016 in which he recorded 12.5 sacks, Golden suffered a torn ACL the following season and has spent the time since then trying to get back to where he was before the injury.

He signed a one-year “prove it deal” worth a reported $3.75 million with the Giants last off-season and so far, has looked every bit of the dynamic play-maker he was in Arizona during that 2016 season. Golden currently leads the Giants with 9.0 sacks and has recorded at least a half-sack in all but four games this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 29-year-old Golden has 55 total pressures, two shy of his career-high set in 2015. The site also has credited Golden with 34 tackles, one shy of his career-high set in 2016.

The Giants have yet to open discussions with Golden regarding a potential return. They are unlikely to do so until after the season after they complete their evaluations of the roster and the coaching staff.

New York could also be in a position to acquire Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young in the draft. If so, that could lead to them spending premium dollars otherwise earmarked for a pass rusher in other areas. 

If the Giants can get Young in the draft, that would give them a younger pass-rushing trio that would also include Oshane Ximines (second on the team in sacks with 4.5) and Lorenzo Carter (3.5, tied for third on the team along with defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson). That approach might be more in line with general manager Dave Gettleman’s plan to build through the draft.

