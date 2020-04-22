Meet Prospect X, the NFL's Deepest Sleeper in this Year's Draft

Prospect X might just be the biggest diamond in the rough who isn't getting much, if any press.

But this young man, whom SI, in its quest to find the draft’s deepest sleeper prospect emerged as the choice, is apparently drawing a lot of attention from NFL clubs.

“Yep, I’ve been talking with quite a few (teams)," Prospect X revealed, adding that he had another video chat scheduled with a special teams coordinator from an NFC team.

Prospect X played his college ball in a small program and could end up being a Day 3 draft pick, if not a priority undrafted free agent whom teams will likely scramble to sign.

If he's given his choice of where he goes, Prospect X said, “I’m going to be honest with you. I’ll be grateful wherever. As long as I have a number and my name on the back of my jersey, that’s all I really care about. Hell, you can give me number 99, since that’s going to be my overall [rating] in Madden someday.”

Who is Prospect X? Check out the video above for clues, and post your guess in the comments section below.