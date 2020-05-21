Memorable Moments Since Super Bowl XLVI

The New York Giants have compiled a 70-90 regular-season record between 2010-19.

Even with one Super Bowl championship in 2011, the remainder of the decade made the 2010s the worst ten-year stretch by Giants standards since the organization's 1970s skid.

But sprinkled within the drudgery of six losing seasons, three coaching changes, and the first-ever firing of a general manager (Jerry Reese), the Giants still found ways to make it interesting at times.

So let's turn back the clock and look at some of the more pleasant memories from the decade past since the Super Bowl XLVI victory.

November 25, 2012 | Eli Manning trucks Tramon Williams and breaks franchise passing-touchdown record against Green Bay on Sunday Night Football

In 2012, the Giants set out on a path to defend their second Super Bowl championship.

While they would fall short of their goal, that didn't mean there weren't moments where it looked promising. One such moment saw Manning, now a 32-year-old, two-time Super Bowl MVP, show off his toughness in a Sunday night primetime game in which he put his limited rushing skills on display.

In that Week 12 game, Aaron Rodgers and the 7-3 Packers came to town looking for revenge against Giants team that had spoiled their 15-1 campaign the year before in the playoffs.

Yet it was the 6-4 Giants that came out with the fire to prove a point, as Manning put the energy on display with a 13-yard rush in which he ran through Pro Bowl cornerback Tramon Williams. The Giants would go on to break a 7-7 tie and go on to win the game 31-3.

A 13-yard pass to Hakeem Nicks appeared to come up shy of the end zone on the final touchdown of the game. But head coach Tom Coughlin challenged the play, confirming that Manning's 200th career touchdown pass was good, pushing Manning past Phil Simms into sole possession of the franchise's all-time passing touchdown record.

December 22, 2013 | Giants Top the Lions in Overtime

In Week 16 of 2013, the 6-9 Giants visited Detroit for a meaningless road game following a 27-0 home shutout to the Seattle Seahawks, that loss clinching the Giants' first losing season since 2004.

But the Giants found resolve in the Motor City, preying on a 7-7 Lions team who was in a race for the NFC North division title. The Giants trailed 20-13 late in the fourth quarter, but a Matthew Stafford pass bounced into the hands of former Giants defensive back Will Hill for the game-tying pick-six.

A game-winning 45-yard field goal in overtime by Josh Brown eliminated Detroit from playoff contention. The Giants, showing resolve, finished a disappointing season with consecutive wins, delaying their first season with double-digit losses since 2004.

On October 5, 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. scores first career touchdown as Giants get back over .500 in a comeback against Atlanta

A hamstring injury kept receiver Odell Beckham Jr off the field for the first four games of 2014, his rookie season. But in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, he wasted no time putting his talent on display to convince Giants fans he wasn't destined to be the latest in a string of Giants first-round busts.

The 2-2 Giants hosted the 2-2 Falcons, the Giants looking to get back to a winning record. After falling behind 20-10 in the second half, a pair of Giants rookies jolted the offense to 20 unanswered points.

Running back Andre Brown punched in a score from the three-yard line to cut the deficit to 20-17 in the third quarter.

Then in the fourth quarter, Manning connected with Beckham in the left corner of the endzone, the receiver making a leaping catch in coverage against Falcons cornerback Robert Alford.

The first of Manning's 44 touchdown passes was thrown to Beckham in what was a memorable moment for the receiver.

October 11, 2015 | Larry Donnell's last-minute touchdown catch against San Francisco secures division lead for Giants

Statistically, 2015 was the best season of Manning's career. It would also be Coughlin's last as the Giants' head coach.

But before another late-season collapse and Manning's tear-felt goodbye at Coughlin's final press conference, the Giants spent more weeks in first place than any other team in the division.

It began on Sunday Night Football with a 2-2 Giants team hosting a 1-3 49ers team. The rest of the NFC East had collectively fallen under .500 earlier in the day, leaving the Giants with a chance to take control of the division with a home win in primetime.

But the 49ers weren't going to give it up easily. They took a 27-23 lead with under two minutes left, leaving Manning to muster up one of his 37 regular-season game-winning drives.

After an apparent interception was reviewed and overturned, Beckham drew a pass interference to put the Giants in the red zone. Manning then finished the job with a 12-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Larry Donnell in the back of the endzone, the tight end's reception enough to give the Giants the win and put them on top of the NFC East.

It was one of the last times MetLife Stadium could celebrate a first-place team, and another landmark moment for Manning, who became the winningest quarterback in franchise history that night with his 102nd career victory.

November 6, 2016 | Giants offense outlasts Eagles in a midseason turning point

The Giants only have one win against the Eagles in the past six years, that coming in a 28-23 victory at home during Week 9 of the 2016 season. But that was a big win that proved to be a turning point in the Giants' only playoff season since Super Bowl XLVI.

The 4-3 Giants and the 4-3 Eagles squared off at MetLife Stadium as Manning threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Beckham.

However, this game was not all that far off from descending into another chapter of the "Miracle at the Meadowlands" series.

The Eagles clawed their way back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, and quarterback Carson Wentz even got a shot at the endzone that would have given the Eagles the win.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the pass fell just out of reach of Jordan Matthews' reach, as the Giants caught a rare break against their division rival to jump into a Wild Card spot for that year's postseason.

December 11, 2016 | Giants defense ices red-hot Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

After Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants' second-biggest highlight of the 2010s might have been putting two big smudges on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliots' historic rookie seasons.

After a 20-19 Giants Week 1 win in Dallas, New York handed Prescott and Elliot their only other loss to that point with a 10-7 victory in a Sunday Night Football Week 14 slugfest at MetLife Stadium.

The 11-1 Cowboys rode an 11-game winning streak into the Meadowlands, as the 9-4 Giants were looking to stay alive in the NFC East division race.

But they were no match for a high-priced Giants defense headlined by free-agent signings like defensive end Oliver Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and defensive tackle Damon Harrison. That unit emerged as one of the strongest defenses in the league that season and that Sunday Night matchup gave the Giants a chance to showcase their defense on a national stage.

Jenkins, who had been signed to a five-year $62.5 million contract that offseason, showed why he was worth the investment when he held Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to one catch for 10 yards, also recording an interception and a fumble.

Meanwhile, Beckham took care of nearly all the Giants' offensive needs, scoring the go-ahead 61-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Prescott had carved his name into the MVP conversation heading into the game, but the Giants defense held the rookie to his worst game as a pro on an icy December night.

December 2, 2018 | Giants avoid elimination at home in an overtime upset of Chicago

Despite a 1-7 start to the 2018 season, the Giants managed to stay in contention in a weak NFC East division. However, a back-breaking collapse to the Eagles in Week 12 pushed the Giants to the outskirts of relevance.

At 3-8, the Giants held their ground against the emerging 8-3 Chicago Bears, led by first-year head coach Matt Nagy in a 30-27 overtime victory at MetLife Stadium.

With the victory, the Giants surpassed the previous season's win total and stayed mathematically alive for a playoff berth.

This game may also find its place in history as the game in which Beckham threw his second career touchdown pass, with a 48-yard strike to a wide-open Russell Shepherd on a trick play.

The game's ending also featured another heroic moment for Jenkins, who swatted away a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel to end the game in overtime.

September 22, 2019 | Daniel Jones debut delivers a comeback victory in Tampa Bay and hope for Giants' future

If the Giants are to have better fortunes in the decade ahead, they will need quarterback Daniel Jones, the new franchise quarterback, to deliver his share.

Jones, in his NFL starting debut, gave the Giants fans a glimpse of what he's capable of delivering in a Week 3 31-29 triumph over the Bucs last season.

After falling to 0-2 to start the 2019 season, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur decided the time had come to turn the page on the Manning era and start the Jones era.

Jones, who was booed as the Giants' sixth-overall draft pick when his name was announced earlier that year, barely broke a sweat.

He led the Giants back from a 28-10 halftime deficit in which he threw two touchdown passes and recorded two rushing touchdowns, including a go-ahead 7-yard score on fourth-and-goal with 1:16 left.

Before the Giants could put a bow on Jones' first NFL career win, they still needed to catch one more break.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston connected with receiver Mike Evans on a late 44-yard pass that put the Bucs in field-goal range, endangering Jones' debut victory.

But kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal, giving the Giants one of the most dramatic and emotional wins in recent memory.

Ultimately, the Giants win didn't matter in the scope of the Giants' playoff ambitions, as it would be the first of only four wins they would tally all year.

However, it was a positive start to the Jones era that started to turn the tide of the fans who hated the draft pick.