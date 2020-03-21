GiantsCountry
Mike Remmers Agrees to Terms with Kansas City

Patricia Traina

Giants free agent offensive lineman Mike Remmers agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

The 30-year-old Remmers signed a one-year deal with the Giants last year and was immediately inserted int to the starting lineup at right tackle. 

With the Giants having added tackle Cam Fleming from the Cowboys and with them potentially planning to add an offensive tackle in next month's draft, the team decided to move on from Remmers.

Remmers, who per Pro Football Focus allowed 40 pressures last year, joins cornerback Antonio Hamilton his teammate with the Giants last year, with the defending Super Bowl champions.

