MMQB's Final NFL Mock Draft Has Several Interesting Twists

If there is one consistent factor among the countless first-round mock drafts that have come out this month, it's that the first three projections--quarterback Joe Burrow to the Bengals, Edge Chase Young to Washington, and cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Lions--appear to be set in stone, no matter what.

From, there it's been anyone's guess as to how the rest of the first round will unfold come Thursday night when the draft happens for real. And in Albert Breer's final mock draft for 2020 (version 17.0), he has a few interesting predictions, among them:

Seven offensive tackles in the first round, including one projected to the Giants at No. 4.

Only three trades, none of them coming any earlier than No. 9 overall.

One tight end being selected in the first round.

Five receivers from the historically deep class.

For the Giants, Breer projects Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 4, noting:

I don’t think it’ll be Mekhi Becton, because of Becton’s makeup. And what I’ve heard is that as teams investigate Wirfs and Jedrick Wills, the Iowa staff is higher on the former than the Bama staff is on the latter. New coach Joe Judge has relationships with both groups, and I think he’ll lean on them here.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also reported that the Giants have done a lot of research on Wirfs.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman himself pretty much dropped his strongest hint yet when he spoke with reporters last Friday to preview the draft, saying: