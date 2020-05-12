GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Montre Hartage Offers Hints into Patrick Graham Defensive Philosophies

Pat Ragazzo

Giants defensive back Montre Hartage, who played for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami last season, said the best way to describe Graham's defensive scheme is "fluid."

Hartage, a guest on Murph and The Maj podcast, provided a little insight into what Giants fans might be able to expect from the new defense once the season begins.

“In terms of what Pat brings as a defensive coordinator, this current scheme with the Giants is like what we had in Miami," Hartage said. "A lot of man-to-man coverage and he’s also very into running a 4-3 look.”

From a broader perspective, the defensive back noted that Graham preaches the importance of building up each day in practice so that come game-day, the defense can hit the ground running.

“It was all about coming out here and winning the battle each day,” said Hartage. “You don’t win the game on Sundays; you win them every day in practice during the week.”

“You come in every day to get better. That’s what he constantly preached."

Hartage, signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2019 NFL Draft, said Graham's philosophy allowed him to gradually improve enough to where he was called upon to contribute to the Dolphins defense toward the end of last season.

A cornerback coming out of college, Hartage learned the free safety position while with the Dolphins practice squad. 

When he was promoted to the 53-man roster last December, he was immediately was thrown into the fire, serving as a field general on third downs making calls at the backend of the secondary.

In four games, Hartage recorded eight tackles and one pass defenses. He allowed seven completions on eight targets for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Miami waived Hartage on April 26 to make room for their undrafted free agent signings. The Giants were awarded the defensive back off waivers, and he will compete for a roster spot this summer.

Although Hartage is familiar with Graham's system, he also understands that he is a long shot at making the 53-man roster as an undrafted second-year player. That’s why he plans on coming in with a chip on his shoulder.

“It’s a production business and all about 'what have you done lately?'. It doesn’t matter about your name; it matters about what you’re doing in the moment. You need a chip on your shoulder to succeed in this league,” said Hartage.

The 22-year-old also talked about the level of expectations that Graham has for his players.

“He wants players who are in shape, fast, physical, and smart,” he said. “He’s clear and concise about what he expects. He really emphasizes the team-first mentality of coming in and working every day.”

Hartage's versatility and experience will no doubt appeal to Giants head coach Joe Judge, who has expressed a desire for players to be multiple.

While Hartage recognizes that it will be an uphill battle for a roster spot in the Giants' crowded secondary, he has the advantage of spending his first year in Graham’s system.

“I am just trying to control what I can control. I plan on laying everything on the table and doing anything my coaches ask. I just want to help them win ball games,” he said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | May 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

What the Experts are Predicting for the Giants' 2020 Record

With the NFL schedule out, what are the prognosticators expecting as far as win total for the Giants in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

Setting Goals for Year 2 of the Giants' 2019 Draft Class

The spotlight might be on the Giants 2020 draft class but let's not forget last year's draft class, which is getting ready to enter a very critical stage in their development.

Patricia Traina

Film Room | How Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones Will Benefit from This Year's Draft Class

The Giants finally added quality pieces to their offensive line. Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at how those pieces can help the offense's two most critical skill players, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | Prescott Mourns Brother on Mother's Day - Washington's Schedule Punishment - QB Test Coming for Eagles?

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Cousins' Advice to Prescott - A Prince in Eagles OT Mix? - Remove Redskins from Cowboys' Thanksgiving Game

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Setting the Stage for the Giants’ Upcoming Competitions on Defense

Let's take a look at the various roster competitions shaping up on the Giants defense.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Theismann Rips Prescott - Wentz Forgives Clowney - Meyer weighs in on Haskins

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Unchecked: How Lucky Has the NFL Been?

The NFL has been the only major sports league to proceed with its calendar as scheduled. But will that string of luck ultimately run out when it comes time for training camps and games to begin?

Patricia Traina

Friday Reader Mailbag | Question Topics Span From A to Z

The mail is here so let's see what people want to know.

Patricia Traina