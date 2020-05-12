Montre Hartage Offers Hints into Patrick Graham Defensive Philosophies

Giants defensive back Montre Hartage, who played for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami last season, said the best way to describe Graham's defensive scheme is "fluid."

Hartage, a guest on Murph and The Maj podcast, provided a little insight into what Giants fans might be able to expect from the new defense once the season begins.

“In terms of what Pat brings as a defensive coordinator, this current scheme with the Giants is like what we had in Miami," Hartage said. "A lot of man-to-man coverage and he’s also very into running a 4-3 look.”

From a broader perspective, the defensive back noted that Graham preaches the importance of building up each day in practice so that come game-day, the defense can hit the ground running.

“It was all about coming out here and winning the battle each day,” said Hartage. “You don’t win the game on Sundays; you win them every day in practice during the week.”

“You come in every day to get better. That’s what he constantly preached."

Hartage, signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2019 NFL Draft, said Graham's philosophy allowed him to gradually improve enough to where he was called upon to contribute to the Dolphins defense toward the end of last season.

A cornerback coming out of college, Hartage learned the free safety position while with the Dolphins practice squad.

When he was promoted to the 53-man roster last December, he was immediately was thrown into the fire, serving as a field general on third downs making calls at the backend of the secondary.

In four games, Hartage recorded eight tackles and one pass defenses. He allowed seven completions on eight targets for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Miami waived Hartage on April 26 to make room for their undrafted free agent signings. The Giants were awarded the defensive back off waivers, and he will compete for a roster spot this summer.

Although Hartage is familiar with Graham's system, he also understands that he is a long shot at making the 53-man roster as an undrafted second-year player. That’s why he plans on coming in with a chip on his shoulder.

“It’s a production business and all about 'what have you done lately?'. It doesn’t matter about your name; it matters about what you’re doing in the moment. You need a chip on your shoulder to succeed in this league,” said Hartage.

The 22-year-old also talked about the level of expectations that Graham has for his players.

“He wants players who are in shape, fast, physical, and smart,” he said. “He’s clear and concise about what he expects. He really emphasizes the team-first mentality of coming in and working every day.”

Hartage's versatility and experience will no doubt appeal to Giants head coach Joe Judge, who has expressed a desire for players to be multiple.

While Hartage recognizes that it will be an uphill battle for a roster spot in the Giants' crowded secondary, he has the advantage of spending his first year in Graham’s system.

“I am just trying to control what I can control. I plan on laying everything on the table and doing anything my coaches ask. I just want to help them win ball games,” he said.