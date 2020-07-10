Nate Solder Hints at Displeasure with NFL's Plan to Start 2020 Season

New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder, who is one of the team's player reps, expressed some frustration and concern with the NFL's plan to open training camps in two weeks, saying that if the proper precautions aren't taken, there will be no football in 2020.

Solder posted his comments on his verified Twitter account not long after a call hosted by the NFLPA for players to discuss the league's proposed guidelines and protocols. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, Don Davis of the NFLPA told the players that the union and the league have still not agreed on opt-outs, training camp reporting dates, the length of the preseason ramp up or how COVID-related diagnoses will be classified.

The union s planning another phone call on Monday to see if they can progress toward a resolution. The league has insisted that it will start training camps on time, but it intends to begin the 2020 season on time despite several loose ends existing between management and its players.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the NFLPA wants daily COVID-19 testing, that COVID should be designated as a football injury and that the players did not agree to a ban on jersey swaps.

Anderson also reported that the topic of a potential players strike was brought up during Friday's call as a last resort should the league dig its heels in about the protocols it has established ahead of training camp.

Several players have begun voicing their displeasure with how the protocols have taken shape. Numerous NFL stars, including the Giants receiver Golden Tate, openly criticized the league for banning postgame jersey swaps between players while being okay with allowing players to suspend social distancing and other protective measures for the sake of the game.

And NFLPA president JC Tretter, in a blog post appearing on the NFLPA website, outlined the union's perspectives and concerns over the NFL's proposed plans, which include if any preseason games should be played.

The NFL is said to be planning to allow players who have health concerns for either themselves or their families to opt-out of the 2020 season if they communicate that intention by a still to be determined date.

Unless these last remaining issues are resolved, it seems highly unlikely that teams will begin training camp on July 28 as scheduled.