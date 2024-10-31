New Report Lobbies for Giants to Trade for This Quarterback
The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and there have already been some “interesting” proposals, such as one that Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently pitched for the New York Giants.
Knox suggested that the Giants .
Wilson, the former No.2 overall pick of the New York Jets, was traded to the Denver Broncos before the 2024 draft. He couldn't seem to get anything going during his time with the Jets, sparking the debate of whether Wilson was NFL-ready or if the team failed him.
Knox believes there's untapped potential that the Giants could potentially unlock.
"With rookie Bo Nix topping the depth chart in Denver, Wilson will need to find a new team to earn another starting opportunity. The New York Giants, meanwhile, need to find a new quarterback."
"The Giants may look to the 2025 draft for their next quarterback of the future, but getting an extended look at Wilson now would be logical. The former second overall pick is only 25 years old, already knows how to handle the tough New York market, and still possesses the physical tools that made him a coveted draft prospect."
Quarterback Daniel Jones's disappointing play inspires this idea. He hasn't shown anything to warrant another year with the team after this season.
Jones, who's in his sixth year, signed a four-year extension last offseason that he hasn't lived up to. The Giants have an out after this season, which will save them $19.4 million next year, which seems inevitable.
While Jones has been bad, does it make sense to give away draft capital for a half-season rental? Wilson will head into free agency next season anyway, so they shouldn't trade for him just for the sake of doing so. The Giants are also 2-6 and not in any position to be buyers at the deadline.
The options behind Jones are Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. They aren't the greatest, but the Giants must ride out the season with their current group. If they want Wilson, sign him to be the bridge/backup in the offseason and look to add a franchise quarterback through the draft.
The handwriting is on the wall for Jones, but again, trading for a quarterback at this point isn't a move that will solve anything immediately or even in the future. Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen need to do this the right way by focusing on the draft and not worrying about taking a flier on a former first-round pick.