New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 3: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

The Giants had an interesting Day 2, which you can head about int he video above. And then it's time to turn the page to Day 3. What will the Giants have in store for their fans today? Follow our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson--keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

And feel free to interact with us in our Open Thread. To dive into the conversation, go to the top of the site, and in the bottom right corner of the masthead, click the FOLLOW button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google, and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the Giants Country community as we react to the draft in real-time. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
nzyme
nzyme

Can't wait for today. Gettlemen has knocked it out of the park so far!!

ABN1915
ABN1915

Do the Gmen go C and grab Tyler and make 3 out of 4 picks Olinemen?

News

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

SI Draft Tracker

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

What surprises do the Giants have in store for their fans this weekend? What about the rest of the NFL? Follow along as our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson, keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

Patricia Traina

OT Matt Peart: The Pick at a Glance

Let's get to know more about the Giants' third-round pick.

Gene Clemons

Film Room | Matt Peart's Impressive Upside

What does Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart bring to the Giants' offensive line? a lot of upside.

Nick Falato

Best Remaining Players for the Giants on Day 3

The Giants have done well in the first two days of the draft, but there's one day left and the Giants have 7 picks. Which direction will the Giants go?

Nick Falato

Film Room | What Xavier McKinney Brings to the Table

What skills does the Giants' second-round pick Xavier McKinney bring to New York?

Nick Falato

Giants Double Down on Offensive Line Rebuild by Selecting UConn Tackle Matt Peart

Dave Gettleman wasn't kidding when he said the offensive line was a pressure point, so he adds another offensive tackle to the mix.

Nick Falato

S Xavier McKinney: The Pick at a Glance

Let's find out more about the Giants' second-round pick.

Pat Ragazzo

X Marks the Spot: Giants Pluck Bama's Xavier McKinney in the Second Round

Giants add a versatile defensive back to their defensive backfield.

Nick Falato

A Look at Andrew Thomas' Experience Handling Top Pass Rushers

The Giants' decision to select Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall in the draft signifies a commitment to offense in 2020. Thomas brings the most polish and best technique of any of this year's tackle prospects, and a long-term answer that the Giants have missed at left tackle for many years.

Jackson Thompson

