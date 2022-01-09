New York Giants’ 2022 Opponents List Set

The New York Giants 2022 list of opponents is set.

It was predetermined in the NFL schedule that the NFC East would face all of the teams in the AFC South and NFC North next season.

That means the Giants, who in addition to home and road games against their NFC East opponents (Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia), will host Chicago, whom they have played in four of the past five seasons (including this year) and Detroit from the NFC North.

They'll also host Carolina for the second straight season, the Ravens, Houston and Indianapolis

They will visit Green Bay for the first time since the 2016 Wild Card round, and Minnesota from the NFC North. The Giants will visit Jacksonville and Tennessee from the AFC South, and Seattle in the NFC West.

The bye week and full schedule of when and where the Giants will play will be revealed in May.

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens

Away:

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

Washington Football Team

Seattle Seahawks

