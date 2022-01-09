Skip to main content
New York Giants' 2022 Opponents Set

New York Giants’ 2022 Opponents List Set

Here's the list of teams the Giants will face in 2022.

The New York Giants 2022 list of opponents is set.

It was predetermined in the NFL schedule that the NFC East would face all of the teams in the AFC South and NFC North next season. 

That means the Giants, who in addition to home and road games against their NFC East opponents (Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia), will host Chicago, whom they have played in four of the past five seasons (including this year) and Detroit from the NFC North. 

They'll also host Carolina for the second straight season, the Ravens, Houston and Indianapolis

They will visit Green Bay for the first time since the 2016 Wild Card round, and Minnesota from the NFC North. The Giants will visit Jacksonville and Tennessee from the AFC South, and Seattle in the NFC West.

The bye week and full schedule of when and where the Giants will play will be revealed in May.

Home:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Football Team
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Baltimore Ravens

Away: 

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Washington Football Team
  • Seattle Seahawks

