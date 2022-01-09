New York Giants’ 2022 Opponents List Set
The New York Giants 2022 list of opponents is set.
It was predetermined in the NFL schedule that the NFC East would face all of the teams in the AFC South and NFC North next season.
That means the Giants, who in addition to home and road games against their NFC East opponents (Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia), will host Chicago, whom they have played in four of the past five seasons (including this year) and Detroit from the NFC North.
They'll also host Carolina for the second straight season, the Ravens, Houston and Indianapolis
They will visit Green Bay for the first time since the 2016 Wild Card round, and Minnesota from the NFC North. The Giants will visit Jacksonville and Tennessee from the AFC South, and Seattle in the NFC West.
New York Giants’ 2022 Opponents List Set
Here's the list of teams the Giants will face in 2022.
Washington Sweeps Giants, 22-7 in Regular-Season Finale
Giants head coach Joe Judge's second season ends with a worse record than last year as the Giants head into the off-season with more questions than answers.
Giants Week 18 Inactive List: No Surprises
The Giants final inactive list consists of three players, all of whom were declared out by the team on Friday due to injury.
The bye week and full schedule of when and where the Giants will play will be revealed in May.
Home:
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
- Baltimore Ravens
Away:
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Football Team
- Seattle Seahawks
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums