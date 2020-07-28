A Very Early Giants 53-man Roster Projection

Disclaimer: I don't like making roster projections when I haven't seen practice and don't know what the coaches have planned.

But I like to try using logic in piecing puzzles together, and while there's a lot I still don't know, I've done my best to assemble a very, very early projection (with a twist or two thrown in) that also includes a guess at potential practice squad players.

In doing so, I've also tried to project who might land on the expanded 16-man practice squad where six players can have unlimited experience, and four players can be protected from poaching by other teams.

So let's get to it.

QUARTERBACKS: 3

In: Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush

Out: Case Cookus

Practice Squad: Alex Tanney

It might not look like it on the surface, but the Giants quarterback situation is one of the strongest in recent years as far as depth. Colt McCoy’s experience alone—he’s played as a starter and backup—can not be understated behind a mobile quarterback who hopefully will go on an iron-man streak as far as injuries are concerned.

Adding (and keeping) Cooper Rush, who has an intimate knowledge of Jason Garrett’s system, is a big deal given the lack of the off-season and the somewhat condensed training camp.

For those looking for the Giants to dump Alex Tanney, keep in mind that with expanded practice squads, it’s probably not a bad idea to hang on to Tanney, who, despite his actual game experience being limited, has been around longer than Rush.

RUNNING BACKS: 5

Who’s In: Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, Javon Leake, Eli Penny

Who’s Out: George Aston

Practice Squad: Jon Hilliman, Sandro Platzgummer

Although Saquon Barkley will get the lion’s share of the carries, don’t be surprised if Dion Lewis receives a healthy dose of touches.

Javon Leake continues to intrigue as a potential kickoff returner, which is why he could end up bumping Jon Hilliman down to the practice squad.

And speaking of Hilliman, he’s a chains mover who, if he can clean up the ball security issues he showed when he got a chance to go on the big-time stage, could prove to be a valuable part of the rotation as the season wears on.

Platzgummer will not count against the 16-man practice squad total since he comes to the Giants via the International Pathway Program.

WIDE RECEIVERS: 6

Who’s In: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Core, Corey Coleman, Binjimen Victor

Who’s Out: David Sills, Da’Mari Scott, Alex Bachman

Practice Squad Bound: Austin Mack, Derrick Dillon

Because Cody Core, a receiver by trade, is likely going to be mostly if not exclusively special teams, you have to allow a spot for him in the mix. If Corey Coleman can show that he’s recovered from the torn ACL and hasn’t lost anything off his speed and elusiveness, he projects as the fourth receiver behind Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton.

I’m leaning toward Binjimen Victor over Austin Mack and Derrick Dillon (all three were “premium” UDFAs, by the way). Of the three, Victor, as noted here, is at his best running vertical concepts, which are believed to be at the core of the offensive Garrett is looking to run.

Austin Mack and Derrick Dillon are my two practice squad candidates. Mack’s production was somewhat disappointing for a four-star recruit as he struggled to climb the depth chart.

And Dillon, to me at least, projects as more of a slot receiver, something the Giants have an abundance of between Shepard, Tate, and the occasional cameos by Barkley and tight end Evan Engram.

TIGHT ENDS: 3

Who’s In: Evan Engram, Levine Toilolo, Kaden Smith

Who’s Out: Kyle Markway, Rysen John

Practice Squad: Eric Tomlinson

Hopefully, this will be the year we see less of Evan Engram blocking in-line and more of him running routes. That should be the case with Levine Toilolo on the roster and if Kaden Smith takes another step forward in his blocking.

I thought about adding Rysen John, the big receiver from Canada who projects as a tight end in the NFL, to the practice squad. John, however, was drafted in the third round by the Calgary Stampeders, so he has the option of going back home if the NFL doesn’t work out.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: 9

Who’s In: Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Spencer Pulley, Kevin Zeitler, Andrew Thomas, Cameron Fleming, Matt Peart, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux

Who’s Out: Eric Smith, Chad Slade, Nate Wozniak

Practice Squad: Kyle Murphy

With this current projection, the Giants don’t have an experienced backup center—Nick Gates has practiced there but never played the position in a game, and Shane Lemieux has been cross-training at the position as well, again having never played it in live-action.

I also have the Giants adding a free-agent center to the practice squad in case Gates and Lemieux don’t make enough progress for the coaches to feel comfortable inserting either into the lineup.

Speaking of center, Kyle Murphy has played every position on the offensive line for Rhode Island, including center for a game or two. So absent a horrible camp, I would be stunned if he doesn’t at least land on the practice squad with that kind of versatility.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: 5

Who’s In: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Austin Johnson

Who’s Out: R.J. McIntosh, Oluwole Betiku

Practice Squad: Chris Slayton, Niko Lalos, Dana Levine

In projecting this unit, I’m sort of looking ahead. Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson will both be unrestricted free agents next year. Given the potential of the salary cap dropping to as low as $175 million, I not only would be shocked if the Giants extend Tomlinson now but if they were able to retain both Williams and Tomlinson next year.

Lalos and Levine are two undrafted free agents whose college production and tape caught my attention, while Slayton progressed enough last year on the practice squad to be signed to the 53-man roster at the end of the year so no one could poach him. But that was the old coaching staff’s opinion; what the new staff thinks of some of the holdovers remains to be seen.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: 5

Who’s In: Markus Golden, Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell, Oshane Ximines, Carter Coughlin

Who’s Out: Chris Peace, Dominique Ross

Practice Squad: Cam Brown

I have Golden in my projection even though he hadn’t signed his UFA tender when I put this projection together. I also have sixth-rounder Cam Brown on the practice squad and seventh-rounder Carter Coughlin making the roster ahead of him simply because Coughlin’s production at Minnesota is too intriguing for me to risk exposing him to waivers.

In keeping with the practice squad, I could see a scenario where Brown develops enough to be promoted to the 53-man roster later this year. And that got me wondering if maybe, just maybe, that were to happen, would the Giants look to trade Markus Golden to a team in need of a pass rusher?

You can’t have too many pass rushers, and the Giants proved that to be true years ago when they drafted Mathias Kiwanuka to a room that already had Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora.

But in thinking long-term, the 29-year-old Golden, once he signs, is probably not in the long-term plans—if he were, the Giants would have found a way to sign him long-term. So if Brown and Carter Coughlin show signs of promise at this level, then the Giants, who will have Golden for under $5 million, should have no shortage of suitors for a quality pass rusher.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: 4

Who’s In: Blake Martinez, Ryan Connelly, David Mayo, TJ Brunson

Who’s Out: Devante Downs, Mark McLaurin

Practice Squad: Tae Crowder

The key to this group is Connelly, who is coming off a torn ACL. By the time he gets back on the field, he’ll be nearly a year removed from the injury, so the hope is that he hasn’t lost anything off his speed or quickness that helped him impress as a rookie last year.

I have Crowder on the practice squad because he’s still learning the position after converting from running back. I like what Tauaefa brings to special teams, but I'm not sure there will be room for him given the influx of new talent.

While this unit seems a little thin in terms of numbers, remember that Cam Brown, who I have on the practice squad for the outside linebackers, can also play inside.

CORNERBACKS: 5

Who’s In: James Bradberry, Sam Beal, Darnay Holmes, Corey Ballentine, Chris Williamson

Who’s Out: Grant Haley, Christian Angulo

Practice Squad: Dravon Askew-Henry

Exempt List: DeAndre Baker

I was going to go with four cornerbacks to start because Julian Love, whom I have at safety, can also play the position. Still, I had an extra roster spot to fill in the end, so I decided to go with five as I believe that although the plan is to mix up who plays int he slot, eventually Chris Williamson is the guy they're eyeballing for the role.

Eventually, I think Chris Williamson will be the slot cornerback on this team (for the record, I’d say he might be one of the four players worth protecting from being poached). But I also think when it comes to the slot cornerback, you’re going to see different guys in that spot, including Love as part of a three-safety.

SAFETIES: 5

Who’s In: Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Montre Hartage, Nate Ebner

Who’s Out: Rashaan Gaulden, JaQuarius Landrews

Practice Squad: Sean Chandler

Nate Ebner, like Cody Core, is specifically a special teams player who needs a roster spot somewhere. I also have a sneaky feeling that the Giants might look to add to this group, as should anything happen to the big three of Peppers, McKinney, and Love, I’m not sure they have enough depth at the position to where I’d feel comfortable without them adding at least one more veteran here.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 3

Who’s In: K Chandler Catanzaro, P Riley Dixon, LS Casey Kreiter

Who’s Out: N/A

Practice Squad: TBD

The question among the specialists is whether the Giants plan to add another kicker to the practice squad (Stephen Gostkowski, anyone?). I think given the circumstances, it would be foolish not to have a kicker in reserve.

As for Gostkowski, I know many people were surprised when the Giants signed Chandler Catanzaro instead. Still, you wonder if part of that was because Joe Jude might have a bit more familiarity with Gostkowski’s medical situation to where he’s maybe looking to give the veteran kicker as much time as possible to complete his rehab.