Giants Add Another Assistant to Joe Judge's Staff

Yes, its another coach from the college ranks and with a connection to head coach Joe Judge.
The Giants have hired Carter Blount to be a defensive quality control assistant on Joe Judge's staff. 

Blount most recently was a special teams quality control role at Tennessee, where he worked under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt, another former college coach with ties to Judge, whom the Giants' head coach added to his staff last month.

Blount presumably will fill the vacancy on Judge's staff created when defensive quality control assistant Mike Treier was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach.

Blount was hired by Pruitt shortly after he was named head coach at Tennessee, where he also was part of a staff that included linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer and strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald.

Before that, Blount had served as a special teams analyst for Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

Blount has also served on the coaching staffs at LSU, Georgia, and South Alabama.

Blount graduated from Alabama and got his start in coaching under Saban in 2008 as a graduate assistant. Blount crossed paths with Judge, a special teams assistant for Saban during the 2009-11 seasons.

Unofficially, Blount is the 23rd member to be added to Judge's growing staff.

