New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: 5 Players to Watch

The Giants are looking to make it two in a row on Thursday night against their division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are coming off a strong team effort in their 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Friday, as a handful of players made several key plays to help deliver the victory.

Now, they will be trying to keep that trend going, and here are some of the players they might look to for big plays in their quest for win number two.

OLB Kyler Fackrell

Kyler Fackrell has been a game-changing player over the last two weeks for the Giants.

After returning an interception for a touchdown in Week 5 against the Cowboys, Fackrell forced the fumble that was ultimately returned for the game-winning touchdown by rookie linebacker Tae Crowder.

The Giants haven't scored on defense for three straight games since 2015 but should get an opportunity against Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz who leads all quarterbacks in turnovers with nine interceptions and five fumbles.

Fackrell might be the man to look toward to extend the streak as he's managed to help create defensive scores both in coverage and coming off the edge.

Fackrell, who rotates on the left and right side for the Giants, will see snaps lined up against both Eagles offensive tackles in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Fackrell is tied for the team lead in sacks with three, and while he will have a tough matchup when lined up against Johnson, Fackrell's instincts and physicality will make him a threat to create turnovers on every snap.

WR Darius Slayton

Slayton has caught all three touchdown passes for the Giants this year and would even have a fourth if not for an iffy illegal contact penalty by Damion Ratley in Week 5.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has looked to Slayton on 21% of his passes, and 25 of Jones' 123 completions have gone to Slayton this year.

The Jones-to-Slayton connection has been the Giants' best catalyst for offense dating back to last season. With limitations in the running game and passing to other receivers, that connection is sure to take center stage for opposing defenses.

Slayton projects to spend most of the game lined up against Eagles top cornerback Darius Slay, which could prove to be the toughest matchup Slayton has faced all year.

Slay, a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro, has allowed 23 receptions on 33 targets for 247 yards so far in his first season in Philadelphia and has three passes defended in his last four games per PFF.

Slayton torched the Eagles in Philadelphia last year with five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. But Slay's presence in this game will mean a much tougher battle for Slayton and one that could go a long way in determining the Giants' offensive fate on Thursday.

DL Dexter Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence, who's lined up predominantly on the left side of the interior defensive line this year per PFF, will be getting a favorable matchup this week against Eagles backup right guard Sua Opeta.

Opeta will be making his first career start on Thursday in place of the injured Matt Pryor and doesn't exactly come with the type of pedigree that should frighten Lawrence.

Opeta, an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2019, has gone back and forth from the Eagles' practice squad to the active roster over the past year and is only starting out of necessity as Philadelphia's battered offensive line doesn't have any other options at the moment.

The matchup should be an opportunity for Lawrence to bounce back after going quiet recently, as he's only racked up two pressures, five tackles, three stops along with two missed tackles over the last two weeks. Lawrence also hasn't recorded a sack since Week 1, and he won't have many better matchups to get into that category than the one he's getting on Thursday.

However, the Eagles will probably look to double team the physically imposing Lawrence with Opeta lining up. He will likely have face additional blocking from Johnson and veteran center Jason Kelce as well. Still, on those plays Lawrence will be creating opportunities for his other talented teammates in the front seven, as the Eagles can't double team all of them.

CB James Bradberry

James Bradberry has been one of the league's best coverage cornerbacks so far in 2020, allowing just 20 receptions on 35 targets with two interceptions and a league-leading 10 passes defended.

On Thursday, Bradberry will get a test against veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson, a 13-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler isn't exactly the player he once was, but the matchup with Bradberry should be good theater, nonetheless.

Bradberry and Jackson once shared a division, facing off four times from 2017-18 during Jackson's stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bradberry's stint with the Carolina Panthers.

While Bradberry predominantly lined up against Mike Evans in those games, they still met on a handful of snaps and will be renewing that matchup once again as division rivals on Thursday.

Bradberry will have a favorable matchup against Jackson, who is coming off a hamstring injury but is still effective as a receiver and has speed that could put Bradberry on his heels throughout the game.

Jackson will be looking for his first 100-yard game since Week 1 of last season, while Bradberry will continue his campaign for his first Pro-Bowl nod against a proven veteran.

OTs Andrew Thomas/Matt Peart

One of the most significant underlying storylines of the Giants' Week-6 win over Washington was their interchanging left tackles throughout the game.

First-round rookie Andrew Thomas, who started the first five games of the season at left tackle, was benched for the first quarter of the game after he was late to a team meeting, as Peart made his first NFL start.

Thomas was re-inserted in the second quarter but was later replaced by Peart once again in the second half.

Peart performed well in his limited action at left tackle, allowing just one pressure on 23 total pass-blocking snaps per PFF, and was particularly impressive in run blocking.

Thomas is projected to return to his spot as the starting left tackle, but whether the Giants try to work Peart into the rotation more this week and beyond will undoubtedly be a closely watched storyline and one that could weigh heavily into how their 2020 draft is judged.